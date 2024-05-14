Minecraft announces free rewards and other goodies for its 15th anniversary

Minecraft's original classic build of the game debuted on May 17, 2009, and Mojang is celebrating this eventful day with a 15-day celebration to commemorate the sandbox title's 15th anniversary. An announcement was made to the game's official X account that from May 15-29, 2024, players would be able to redeem free in-game content as well as enjoy information surrounding the franchise.

While Mojang didn't dive too deeply into specifics surrounding what content would be made available for Minecraft's 15th-anniversary celebration, it did confirm that players would be able to collect free cosmetics for Bedrock Edition. The event's announcement trailer also pointed to "things to watch, download, and enjoy," which may mean a few videos surrounding facts about the franchise or even its future.

Details may not be clear right now, but Minecraft players are certainly looking forward to free content for two weeks straight, allowing them to celebrate the game that has brought a worldwide community of fans together.

May and June are proving to be a big moment for Minecraft fans

The next few months seem to be packed with content for fans (Image via Mojang)

15 days of gifts to the Minecraft player base is certainly a victory in its own right, but it's even more prevalent given what is likely to happen in June 2024. Based on the release patterns of major content updates for the sandbox title, it's highly likely that the Tricky Trials update will arrive in early June, making May and June one of the more content-packed moments in the game's history.

Between the 15 days of free content in various forms and the introduction of new gameplay features in version 1.21, players will have plenty on their plate as Spring continues. While there's no guarantee fans will love every bit and piece of content coming their way over the next few months, it would be tough to argue that Mojang isn't making an effort to provide it.

All in all, the 15 Days of Minecraft and the impending release of the Tricky Trials update should keep plenty of fans busy and serve as a celebration of the sandbox game that took the world by storm. The game has come a long way since its early developmental days in 2009, but players still have a reason to look back on it fondly and appreciate how far it has come.

May and June 2024 should prove as a content-packed good time for fans, but also a moment to reflect on the journey the game has taken over the years and what roads it has left to traverse for its future.