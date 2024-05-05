Minecraft 1.21 release date expected to be announced in next few weeks

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is right around the corner. The update is scheduled to release sometime in mid-2024, with many expecting June to be the month in question. Assuming this ends up being the case, it would mean that Mojang simply has to announce the update's release date soon, as May is officially in full swing.

If the game's recent development history, detailed below, is any indication, players should comfortably expect 1.21 Tricky Trials' release date to be announced in the next few weeks.

The history of Minecraft update release date announcements

The Wild Update

Minecraft 1.19, also known as The Wild Update, was the last in a surprising series of underwhelming Minecraft updates. However, it did set the recent precedent for announcing update releases in May. Mojang first revealed Minecraft 1.19's release date via a tweet on May 26, 2022.

The Wild Update is famous for adding froglights, mangrove swamps, mud, and the deep dark, along with dangerous ancient cities protected by Minecraft's warden mob.

Trails and Tales

The previous major Minecraft update was Trails and Tales. Its release date was first announced via the game's official YouTube channel, with the video in question uploaded specifically on May 26, 2023.

This update brought with it all kinds of interesting features, such as bamboo planks, calibrated sculk sensors, cherry groves, and the long-awaited Minecraft archeology. This system even includes a way for players to make their own custom-decorated pots. It also added sniffers, camels, and chiseled bookshelves, the latter of which makes decorating even easier.

Why May 26 and June 7 merit attention from Minecraft fans

Hopefully Tricky Trials continues the trend officially set by Trails and Tales

The dates that Mojang announced when The Wild Update and Trails and Tales would release were not just both in May, however. They were on the exact same day in May. The tweet made for The Wild Update back in 2022 was published on May 26, and so was the video for Trails and Tales.

That's not the only similarity, however, as both updates were released on June 7. While any two of these release dates lining up could be a coincidence, having all four of them line up is almost certainly intentional.

Assuming Mojang sticks with this trend, not only can players expect a date announcement in May, but they can also expect Mojang to release the Tricky Trials update on June 7. Of course, there's no guarantee, but it's the best information available at the moment.