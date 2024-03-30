Minecraft 1.21: All major features explained

Mojang has recently confirmed that all of Minecraft 1.21's content has been revealed, meaning everything seen in the snapshots up to now consists of the entirety of 1.21. That makes this the perfect time to go over all of the inclusions, as there shouldn't be any more to account for.

Detailed below is a full list of update 1.21's features, along with everything a player needs to know about each feature.

All of Minecraft 1.21's features

Trial chambers

Trial chambers are 1.21's most expansive feature by far (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are Minecraft 1.21's biggest feature, literally and figuratively. They are roughly the same size as a stronghold on average and are filled to the brim with both danger and loot.

There are trial spawners within them that activate, no matter what, when a player gets too close. Defeat all the mobs it spawns, and it will spit out some rewards before entering a 30-minute cooldown. One of these rewards, among the diamonds, emeralds, and food, is the trial key.

These keys are used to open Minecraft's new vault blocks, which are the main source of loot in trial chambers. These blocks can be looted by any number of players at a single time. This loot is amazing, with the best of it including tridents, as well as enchanted books of fortune, silk touch, and mending, all considered Minecraft's best enchantments.

Finding these underground structures to loot should be a breeze too, as a new villager trade was added via the cartographer that gives a map to a nearby trial chamber. This is similar to the preexisting trades for maps to ocean monuments, needed to farm Minecraft's guardians or otherwise hard-to-find woodland mansions.

Mace

The mace also has a very useful AOE knockback effect (Image via Mojang)

The mace might be one of the most impactful 1.21 additions. This is the first weapon introduced to the game since crossbows were originally added back in one of Minecraft's fan-favorite updates, Village and Pillage.

Maces can convert fall damage into direct entity damage and, when combined with three new powerful mace-exclusive enchantments, can easily one-shot any mob with health in Minecraft. The high-risk-reward style of combat and the incredible power of the weapon are sure to lead to a PvP revolution.

Crafting a mace will require breeze rods and a heavy core. Breeze rods are dropped by breeze, while heavy cores are obtained as ominous vault loot. More on these later.

Breeze

The breeze is a super unique mob, even if it resembles the blaze heavily (Image via Mojang)

The breeze is a new elemental mob very visually similar to the Nether's dangerous blaze. They spring around in rooms, attacking players with wind charges. These deal very little damage but can send players flying. This is dangerous due to the drops found in trial chambers, as well as causing players to activate more spawners.

They drop breeze rods, furthering their connection to blaze, which can be used to craft the previously mentioned mace weapon.

New blocks

Trial chambers are great for seeing most of the new blocks (Image via Mojang)

There are a ton of new blocks coming with update 1.21. These should make building much easier and more satisfying, as more options nearly always do. Tuff has been expanded out to be a full stone type; there are a ton of new copper blocks and block variants being added, including a new light source in the copper bulb; and then there's the crafter.

The crafter is a redstone component that automates crafting. A capability previously thought of as so outside of the scope of the vanilla game that it would never see any official support. But here it is. Players can feed items using hoppers or other similar items, setting legal spaces in the crafting window within the crafter's UI. Then, with redstone signals, completed items start popping out.

Bogged

Bogged are a deadly skeleton variant due to how slow swamps are to move through (Image via Mojang)

The bogged is a new skeleton variant and is the deadliest of the undead archers added to the game thus far. They shoot slower than regular skeletons and have less health, which may imply they're weaker. However, every arrow a bogged shoots is a poison-tipped arrow. This means that prolonged combat is almost a guaranteed death sentence, as poison doesn't care about armor at all.

They will be found in swamps and the upcoming trial chambers, alongside both strays and regular skeletons, which can be a truly fatal trifecta. Similar to how strays can drop slowness arrows, bogged will sometimes drop poison-tipped arrows. Other than this, their drops consist of regular skeleton drops.

Ominous trials and a bad omen overhaul

Ominous variants burn with soul fire rather than regular fire (Image via Mojang)

One of the most unexpected changes to the game in 1.21 was a complete overhaul of the bad-omen Minecraft status effect. It used to be applied automatically when defeating a randomly spawned raid captain; however, this left players unable to control when raids started. This could lead to accidentally destroying an entire Minecraft villager trading hall.

Thankfully, 1.21 has changed how bad omen works slightly. Now, raid captains will drop an item called an ominous bottle. This is a consumable that, when used, applies a level of bad omen equal to the bottle's level. This lets players control when the effect is applied. Ominous bottles will also drop as rewards from trial spawners and vaults.

If a player enters a trial chamber and is spotted by a spawner, the bad omen will convert to trial omen. This marks the start of an ominous event or ominous trial. These are an optional, more difficult, trial chamber variant that has better loot than normal but spawns mobs with equipment more often.

Trial keys are replaced by ominous keys, used to open ominous vaults. These new vault variants have a slim chance of dropping the heavy core needed to make a mace, as mentioned earlier. Other loot includes enchanted golden apples, books for the three new exclusive Minecraft mace enchantments, and ominous bottles.

New potions

New potions imply that Mojang might start revisiting alchemy in future updates (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's potion roster is also being expanded on in this update, with four new potions. They all use awkward potions as a base, the first of which is the wind charged potion, which causes affected mobs to explode in the air when killed. Next is the weaving potion, which causes a similar effect, but the explosion consists of cobwebs rather than air.

The next two potions are similar to one another. The first of these is the oozing potion, which causes slain mobs under its effect to produce slime. The second is the infestation potion, which gives hurt mobs a small chance to produce a silverfish.

The full list of new potions, as well as the base ingredient needed to brew them, is:

Potion Base Ingredient Wind Charged Breeze Rod Weaving Cobweb Oozing Slime Block Infestation Stone

Personalization options

New personalization options are always nice to see (Image via Mojang)

There are also a few new personalization options coming to 1.21. The first of these that players will probably find are the new pot sherds, added to expand upon Minecraft's archeology system by giving two new designs for pots.

There are also two new armor trims and banner patterns coming to the game. The flow armor trim appears like flowing wind around the armor's edges, while the flow banner pattern appears like a curled-up ball of air. The guster banner pattern appears as a likeness of a new Minecraft breeze mob, while the bolt armor trim adds thick bolts to the armor's surfaces as if it's multiple plates bolted together.