How to clean copper in Minecraft 1.19 update

Copper was introduced to Minecraft in the 1.17 update, and it oxidizes over time, just like real-world copper. Fortunately, this can be reversed or undone in the game. There are also preventative measures that can be taken to prevent this oxidization process.

Copper is a useful building block in the game, but the unique aging (oxidization) feature makes it an interesting block to use. Other blocks in Minecraft do not age. For example, Wooden blocks stay the same for the entirety when they are placed and Stone blocks do, too.

Oxidization happens slowly over time, but it can change how the build looks since the color of the block changes. Here's how to reverse that and prevent it from happening in the first place.

Minecraft 1.19: What to do if copper blocks oxidize

Nine copper ingots can be crafted into one copper block. Since the Allay defeated the Copper Golem in the 2021 Mob Vote, copper remains a little underutilized.

Placing those blocks will start the oxidization process in the game. There are four stages of oxidization:

Normal

Exposed

Weathered

Oxidized

Oxidation occurs somewhat randomly, and it usually enters pre-oxidation after 20 real-life minutes. Rain doesn't affect it, nor does placing a block over it.

However, when it occurs, players may want to reverse it. Fortunately, it's a simple operation. Pickaxes are the mining tool for copper blocks, otherwise they won't drop anything. This may lead players to assume that removing oxidization would come from the same tool.

However, that's not the case as Axes will remove oxidization. Using an axe on a copper block sets it back one stage of oxidization. It will be the same button/method that crafters use to strip a wooden log.

Each use can set it back one stage, and Minecraft gamers can need to use it three times to get it back to the normal stage of oxidization from its highest stage.

Additionally, a lightning strike can remove oxidization. According to the Minecraft Wiki:

"Copper blocks are completely deoxidized when struck by lightning, and other ... copper blocks nearby are deoxidized randomly."

Although this is difficult to control, it can completely remove the oxidization, even if it's in stage four (oxidized copper).

However, if players have a build with a lot of copper blocks, relying on lightning or manually deoxidizing blocks one at a time can take a long time. It can also run through axes pretty quickly.

Fortunately, all this can be avoided. Waxed copper blocks cannot oxidize. Honeycombs can accomplish this, but not a honeycomb block, which is another key use of honeycombs.

When a beehive is at honey level five, it can be sheared to remove the honeycombs. This will drop three honeycombs, which can be used to wax copper blocks and prevent them from oxidizing.

Bee hive (Image via Mojang)

Players should keep in mind that this will anger the bees that are inside. The best way to avoid this is by placing a campfire below it or lighting the block underneath the hive on fire. This will allow players to collect the honeycombs without fear.

