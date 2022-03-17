How to combine enchanted items in Minecraft

Enchantments don't have to be individually applied in Minecraft. If players were to trade for an enchanted diamond sword with Unbreaking III and another with Fire Aspect I, they wouldn't be forced to have two different swords.

This is very useful, especially for players who don't have Mending I. Mending effectively repairs the weapon or tool as players go, so they don't ever need to repair it manually.

If they need to or want to add an enchantment that's already on another item, that's possible. Here's how to do it.

Combining enchanted armor, tools, or weapons in Minecraft

The first step is to have the right block. Anvil and grindstone will repair and combine items, but the anvil will maintain enchantments. A grindstone will disenchant items, so don't use that block.

An anvil can be crafted with three iron ingots and three iron blocks, so 39 total ingots are required. It will eventually break, so players can't use it endlessly.

The next step is to put the items in the anvil. Gamers can click on the anvil to open the GUI. There are three total slots available. The things that need to be combined should be placed in the left and middle space.

It should be noted that only the same items can be combined. Players can't connect an enchanted pickaxe with an enchanted axe to get the proper enchantments on one of them. This is possible with books, too, as they can be combined to make one more giant book to put on an item.

Once players have put the items in the slots, the XP price will come up. Should gamers want to name the item, that will be increased by one level. Before collecting the newly combined item, players should switch the two items around.

Prices can change dramatically depending on what order the items are put in, so they should always be checked before taking the new item out. Once they've ensured it's the best price, Minecraft players can take their combined item out of the anvil and use it as they please.

