Smite enchantment in Minecraft: Is it better on an axe or a sword?

In Minecraft, there are several different types of powerups that a player can apply to their weapons to increase their strength against different hostile mobs. One such example is the Smite enchantment, a special powerup that can be applied to melee weapons only, i.e., swords and axes.

Enchanting has always been an elaborate feature with which players can strengthen their gear in a variety of ways. Smite is a special type of Minecraft enchantment that can increase the overall damage towards certain undead hostile mobs. All types of zombies and skeletons fall under undead mobs, even Withers and Wardens. However, players need to know on which melee weapon this is most effective on.

Is Smite enchantment better on an axe or a sword in Minecraft?

Smite enchantment on swords

Enchanting netherite sword (Image via Minecraft)

When players try to enchant swords using an enchanting table, they may easily come across this powerup. It has a total of five levels, which means that it can be found on any level of the enchanting table. The enchantment can also be applied to the sword with an enchanted book found in chest loot or by a librarian villager.

When players apply it to their swords, it increases the overall attack damage of the weapon when it hits any undead mob. Each level of enchantment will increase 2.5 extra damage done to undead mobs. A netherite sword at the fifth level of the powerup can deal up to 20.5 damage (Java Edition), or 21.5 damage (Bedrock Edition) to undead mobs.

Smite enchantment on axes

Enchanting netherite axe (Image via Minecraft)

When players try to enchant axes using an enchanting table or through an enchanted book, they will also find five different levels to it. Players can apply any level to get the basic powerups on their axes.

Once the enchantment is applied, it will increase the overall attack damage of the weapon whenever it hits an undead mob. Each level will increase to 2.5 damage against them. A netherite axe at the fifth level of the powerup will attack mobs with 22.5 damage (Java Edition), or 20.5 damage (Bedrock Edition) to undead mobs.

This proves that if players are on the Bedrock Edition, they should apply this powerup to swords, as they are more powerful against undead mobs compared to axes. Whereas, if players are on the Java Edition, axes are more powerful if the Smite enchantment is applied, for they can deal more damage than swords.

