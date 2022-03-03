5 most useful Minecraft enchantments in 2022 (And 5 that are not)

Enchantments are one of the most important features in Minecraft. These are magical powerups that players can add to various types of items used in the game. Some of them are valuable and highly useful, while others have negative effects on the player and are obviously not as useful.

Players can primarily apply most of these powerups from an enchanting table. Additionally, they will also need Lapis Lazuli and bookshelves around the enchanting table to place strong enchantments on their gear. Currently, there are about 40 different types of enchantments, with more sure to arrive with the new updates in 2022, which is why players must know which are the most useful and which aren't.

Top 5 useful Minecraft enchantments in 2022 (And 5 that are not)

5 most useful enchantments

5) Fortune

Fortune III (Image via Minecraft)

This particular enchantment enables a tool to drop more items upon breaking a block. For example, players can get more than one diamond from a diamond ore block using a pickaxe with this enchantment. It has a total of three levels and can be applied to any tool, although it is incompatible with the Silk Touch enchantment.

4) Sharpness

Sharpness V (Image via Minecraft)

This one increases the overall attack damage of any melee weapon. It has a total of five levels and can be applied to swords and axes, but is not compatible with the Bane of Arthropods and Smite enchantments.

3) Protection

Protection IV (Image via Minecraft)

This increases the overall strength of any armor part and protects the player from heavy attacks from mobs and other players. It has a total of four levels and can be applied to any armor part, including turtle shells. Unfortunately, it is incompatible with the Blast Protection, Fire Protection, or Projectile Protection enchantments.

2) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

This is a treasure enchantment that enables any gear to repair itself with the help of XP points picked up by the player. It has only one level and can be applied to any armor part, any weapon, or any tool, but is incompatible with Infinity.

1) Swift Sneak (Coming soon)

Swift Sneak in a snapshot (Image via Mojang)

Although this one is still not available and is scheduled to be released with the Minecraft 1.19 update, this upcoming enchantment enables players to walk faster while in sneak mode, which will be highly useful when encountering the new Warden mob. As of now, it will have three levels can only be applied to boots.

5 enchantments that are not so useful

5) Lure

Lure III (Image via Mojang)

With a total of three levels, this enchantment can only be applied to a fishing rod and reduces the overall wait time until any fish, junk or loot is hooked by the rod.

4) Thorns

Thorns III (Image via Mojang)

This can only be applied to any armor part and reflects some of the damage taken by the player back at the attacker. With every hit reflected, the overall durability of the armor also decreases. This particular enchantment has a total of three levels.

3) Bane of Arthropods

Bane of Arthropods V (Image via Mojang)

This increases the overall attack damage towards arthropod mobs like spiders, silverfishes, endermites and bees. It also applies the slowness effect of level four to them. It can be applied to swords and axes, with a total of five levels and is currently incompatible with the Smite and Sharpness enchantments.

2) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing (Image via Mojang)

This is a curse that can be applied to nearly all items on which enchantments can be applied. After a player dies, the item with this curse will vanish and won't drop as an item.

1) Curse of Binding

Curse of Binding (Image via Mojang)

This is another curse that can be applied to any armor part, pumpkin head, elytra or any head. If players wear the cursed item, they won't be able to remove it, unless it breaks or the player dies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

