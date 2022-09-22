How to avoid 'Too Expensive' warning in anvil in Minecraft?

Minecraft players use anvils frequently for naming or enchanting all kinds of items. Though new players mostly use enchanting tables for enchantments, enchanted books on anvils are a much better alternative. However, they might run into a problem where the block will not let players do anything and show a message, 'Too Expensive.'

Even though this message is not the most common problem amongst millions of Minecraft players, it cannot be enjoyable when it comes. This message only shows up if a player overuses the block in a certain way. Hence, there is a way to avoid and continue using the block normally.

'Too Expensive' message in Minecraft anvils: Causes and how to avoid it

If a Minecraft player overuses an item on an anvil, the block shows the message (Image via Mojang)

You must first understand what it means to avoid this message on an anvil. To perform any action on the block, some amount of 'Experience Cost' is required. Hence, you must have a certain XP level to perform actions like naming or enchanting an item.

As you continue to enchant an item in Minecraft, the enchanting cost increases each time. However, the cost becomes too high after a while, and the anvil shows this particular error message, even if you have the required XP level.

If a particular item has been on the anvil more than six times, it will not perform any action on it. Alternatively, you can use the same item up to 31 times in creative mode before getting the 'Too Expensive' message.

How to bypass the 'Too Expensive' message on anvils

Players must get high-level enchantments early and use mending to keep repairing items without an anvil in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In most cases, you can only rename an item or apply a handful of enchantments to an item. Hence, do not use the item more than six times. However, you may also constantly use the block to repair the item.

Anvils have a special ability to retain the enchantments of an item and still repair them by combining another unenchanted item. If you keep repairing the same item, again and again, the anvil's limit will reach, and it will not allow you to do anything.

Unfortunately, the only way to remove the 'Too Expensive' message from the anvil for that particular item is by removing all the enchantments and resetting the item. This can be done by placing the item in the crafting grid or the grindstone.

To avoid this from happening again, you must always go for a higher level of enchantment, so there is no need to upgrade for a while. You must also try to apply mending enchantments on all the important items.

This will allow the item to repair itself, eliminating the need to keep using the anvil for repair. You should not use a particular item more than six times on an anvil.

