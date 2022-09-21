5 most overpowered enchantments in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft has its fair share of magical features, with one of them being enchantment. These are special powerups that players can apply to their tools, weapons, and armor to get the most out of them. While most enchantments can be applied via an enchanting table or through enchanted books, some can only be found as chest loot or by villager trading.

When new players enchant their items, they mostly get some basic ones that help enhance their gear. However, players can focus their efforts and prioritize those that are quite overpowered. While almost all enchantments can prove useful, here are five of the best that players should consider first.

Top 5 overpowered enchantments in Minecraft, ranked (2022)

5) Loyalty

Loyalty is a trident-exclusive enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Loyalty is a special type of enchantment that can only be applied to tridents. As players know, tridents are extremely rare weapons obtained from a Drowned and can be thrown toward an opponent as a ranged weapon. However, if the weapon is enchanted with loyalty, it will automatically return to the thrower.

This makes the player's life so much easier as they do not have to go and get the trident every time they throw it. It also lowers the chances of the trident getting lost.

4) Respiration

Respiration enchantment allows players to breathe underwater for a longer period of time in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While playing the game, explorers frequently jump underwater to explore different structures or obtain underwater blocks or items. While doing so, they might run out of breath before they know it. This can be quite troublesome at times since they won't be able to explore the underwater world with ease.

This is where the respiration enchantment comes into play. It can be applied to helmets and increases the overall breathing time, allowing players to stay underwater for longer.

3) Efficiency

Efficiency drastically increases the mining speed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will spend most of their time underground, mining for hours to obtain precious items or blocks. The efficiency enchantment becomes extremely useful here since it increases the overall mining speed of tools like pickaxes, axes, and shovels.

If players combine the efficiency enchantment with a beacon's haste status effect, they will be able to mine hundreds of blocks in a matter of minutes. Hence, efficiency can be considered an overpowered enchantment.

2) Infinity

Infinity enchantment enables bows to shoot infinite arrows in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While playing the game, players will soon realize how useful bows really are. However, the one downside to this weapon is the lack of arrows. In normal circumstances, arrows present in a player's inventory will decrease after each shot is taken from an unenchanted bow.

However, if players apply the infinity enchantment to their bows, the arrows will not stop decreasing even after players shoot them, essentially making them infinite. Hence, players can only keep one arrow in their inventory and keep shooting infinite arrows from the enchanted bow.

1) Mending

Mending enables gears to repair themselves with XP points in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to treasure enchantments, mending is arguably the most sought-after. Players who use tools, weapons, or armor will notice that they have limited durability and will eventually break. Hence, if players want to protect their gear and keep it intact, applying the mending enchantment is the best way to do so.

As the name implies, this enchantment enables the item to absorb XP orbs picked up by the player and repair itself, essentially making the item indestructible.

