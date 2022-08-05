What does respiration enchantment do in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Respiration is a type of enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 that can be extremely useful for players in certain situations. There are several instances where gamers have to take a deep dive into the massive bodies of water present in the game's world. However, they have limited breath and might drown if they don't reach the surface in time to breathe. This is where the respiration enchantment comes into play.

Enchantments are certain powerups that players can apply to their tools, weapons, and armor in order to unleash their full potential. They can be used with the help of enchanting tables or enchanted books. Respiration can be found in enchanting tables and as an enchanted book.

In-depth look at respiration enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

Breathing mechanics in the game

Bubble bar showing breathing time left underwater (Image via Mojang)

Players who are new to the game must first understand the breathing mechanics. When Minecraft 1.19 gamers completely submerge themselves in a body of water, a new type of bar is shown in the HUD right above the hunger bar. This will be made up of bubbles, indicating the player's breath. The bubbles will pop at regular intervals as long as the players are underwater.

Players have limited time underwater and will have to swim up to the surface and breathe in order to prevent drowning. If they stay underwater for too long, they will start taking damage and eventually die.

Respiration enchantment details

Respiration enchantment applied to diamond helmet (Image via Mojang)

This respiration enchantment extends breathing time for Minecraft 1.19 players underwater and also decreases the rate of damage taken while drowning. It is a simple yet effective enchantment that can greatly help gamers explore the aquatic biomes and structures without having to worry about dying.

Respiration comes in three different power levels, each of which extends the breathing time by 15 seconds. Since the default breathing time is 15 seconds, the enchantment drastically increases it. At the maximum level, players can breathe up to a minute underwater.

Minecraft 1.19 players can swim underwater for up to a minute if level 3 enchantment is applied (Image via Mojang)

This enhancement can be applied to any helmet, including turtle shells. If used on a turtle shell, it can give players an additional 10 seconds of breathing, along with the enchantment's extension and the base breathing time, bringing the total time to 70 seconds.

Luckily, this enchantment is compatible with all other helmet enchantments. When combined with a water breathing potion, players can further extend their breathing time since the potion stops the breath bar from depletion completely, giving players a few minutes of unlimited breath.

Respiration is one of the best enchantments for fighting an ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

This enchantment is perfect for when players are fighting in the ocean monument. Although a great alternative to breathing underwater is to place doors (Java Edition) or buttons (Bedrock Edition) and create an air pocket, having this enchantment lets players do a lot more without having to rise up to the surface to breathe frequently.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far