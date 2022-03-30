Top 5 sword enchantments in Minecraft (2022)

Swords are one of the most common weapons in Minecraft, and there are several enchantments that make it even better for all kinds of combat. They can be made with all kinds of materials, from wood to netherite, and are a primary melee weapon for any player.

Enchantments are certain powerups that players can apply to their gear and items to strengthen them. As they are combat-focused gear, there are particular types of powerups that unleash their full potential and help players easily defeat hostile mobs. While there are a total of ten powerups that can be applied to swords, some of them are much better than others.

5 best sword enchantments in Minecraft (2022)

5) Looting

Looting three enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

This is a useful powerup for the weapon if players are trying to get any item from a mob. Mobs usually drop various types of items upon death, and this powerup can help increase the number of items dropped. For example, if Creepers drop gunpowder, the looting enchantment can increase the amount of gunpowder dropped from the mob when they die by the enchanted sword.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking 3 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most common powerups that can be applied to all gear. This essentially increases the overall durability of the weapon and prevents them from breaking quickly. If players want to hold on to a weapon for a long time, they can apply this powerup.

3) Sweeping Edge

Sweeping Edge 3 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

In Java Edition, sword combat tactics are slightly different from Bedrock Edition. Sweeping attacks are a way to deal damage to multiple entities after the first attack. This type of attack can be enhanced with a sweeping edge. Players can deal more damage with the sweeping attack with the help of this powerup.

2) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

This rare treasure enchantment enables the gear to repair itself with the help of XP points. This is a great way to make the weapon invincible as it will never break.

Players won't even need the unbreaking enchantment if they have mending on the weapon. Players can keep using the weapon to kill mobs, and the XP points dropped will heal it instantly.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness 5 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Sharpness is arguably the best powerup for any melee weapon in the game. This simply increases the overall attack damage of the weapon. Each sword has a set amount of damage based on the type of material used to craft it. This powerup adds to that number and deals more lethal damage to the enemy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi