What does sweeping edge enchantment do in Minecraft?

Sweeping edge is a great enchantment in Minecraft Java Edition. As Bedrock Edition has different combat tactics, this enchantment is exclusive to Java Edition. There are various types of enchantments in the game that help players in dangerous scenarios. From fighting multiple mobs at once to surviving the lava in the Nether, there is an enchantment for all difficult situations.

Enchanting items is an extensive system in the game. There are several enchantments, each having different levels, compatibilities, weaknesses, and strengths. Players can either enchant their gear through an enchanting table, find an enchanted book as loot, or by trading an enchanted book with a librarian.

How does sweeping edge enchantment work in Minecraft?

What is sweeping edge?

Sweeping edge is a sword-exclusive powerup that allows players to deal more damage while sweep attacking opponents. Once players start attacking a mob, the small bar above the crosshair will show a plus sign. This means that they can perform a sweeping attack with their swords.

Sweeping attack in the game (Image via Mojang)

This type of attack lets players damage, multiple enemies in one go if they are surrounded by them. This enchantment essentially increases damage power and also combines with other powerups to deal greater damage while sweep attacking.

Different levels of the enchantment

Different levels (Image via Minecraft)

There are three levels of this powerup. The first level increases the damage rate to 50%. The second level increases it to 67%, and the third level increases it to 75%. Players can only reach 100% of sweeping damage by command blocks and other creative mode methods.

Combining other enchantments

It can be combined with others like sharpness, bane of arthropods, smite, etc (Image via Minecraft)

The overall mechanism of this is that the game mathematically combines the base attack damage of the sword with the level of the powerup. This means that if the sword has 10 attack damage and the third level of powerup, it will deal a total 8.5 damage while sweeping.

Players also have an advantage here as it can be combined with any other enchantment like sharpness, bane of arthropods, and more. Not only that, the overall attack damage of the sword gets added to the sweeping attack to deal additional damage.

Edited by Danyal Arabi