How does conduit work in Minecraft

Conduit is a powerful block in Minecraft that offers various positive underwater buffs to you when it is crafted and placed in a certain configuration. The block has a unique look and use in the game. It is quite similar to a beacon, which also offers positive status effects.
Here is everything to know about conduits in Minecraft.
All major details about conduits in Minecraft
How is a conduit crafted and how is it configured?
Conduit is a block that you can craft using one heart of the sea and eight nautilus shell items. The heart of the sea can only be found in a buried treasure chest, while nautilus shells have a 0.8% chance of appearing while fishing. They can also be sold by a Wandering Trader for five emeralds.
A conduit will not instantly start working after you craft it. This is because you will need to place it in an appropriate configuration around the right type of block. A conduit will only work if it is surrounded by prismarine blocks, which are also a rare.
Prismarine blocks can either be crafted using prismarine crystals or by directly breaking them from an Ocean Monument.
You will need a minimum of 16 prismarine blocks or a maximum of 42. The number of prismarine blocks around the conduit determines the radius of its effects. The picture above showcases the minimum and maximum prismarine block configuration to activate a conduit.
What effects does a conduit offer and at what radius?
Once activated, a conduit will offer a status effect called 'Conduit Power'. This status effect has several buffs, like restoring full oxygen at all times, underwater night vision, and increasing underwater mining speed by approximately 16.7%. The conduit will also deal two hearts worth of damage to hostile mobs within an 8-block radius if they are underwater or are wet from the rain.
As mentioned above, the amount of prismarine blocks around a conduit affects its radius. With every seven blocks that are added to the conduit frame, the block's effective range increases as follows:
- 16 prismarine blocks - 32-block range
- 21 prismarine blocks - 48-block range
- 28 prismarine blocks - 64-block range
- 35 prismarine blocks - 80-block range
- 42 prismarine blocks - 96-block range
In conclusion, the conduit is an extremely strong magical block in Minecraft that can protect you underwater and give you great buffs.
