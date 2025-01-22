How does conduit work in Minecraft

Conduit is a powerful block in Minecraft that offers various positive underwater buffs to you when it is crafted and placed in a certain configuration. The block has a unique look and use in the game. It is quite similar to a beacon, which also offers positive status effects.

Here is everything to know about conduits in Minecraft.

All major details about conduits in Minecraft

How is a conduit crafted and how is it configured?

Conduit can be crafted using the heart of the sea and eight nautilus shells (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Conduit is a block that you can craft using one heart of the sea and eight nautilus shell items. The heart of the sea can only be found in a buried treasure chest, while nautilus shells have a 0.8% chance of appearing while fishing. They can also be sold by a Wandering Trader for five emeralds.

Trending

A conduit will not instantly start working after you craft it. This is because you will need to place it in an appropriate configuration around the right type of block. A conduit will only work if it is surrounded by prismarine blocks, which are also a rare.

Minimum and maximum prismarine block configurations to activate conduits (Image via Mojang Studios)

Prismarine blocks can either be crafted using prismarine crystals or by directly breaking them from an Ocean Monument.

You will need a minimum of 16 prismarine blocks or a maximum of 42. The number of prismarine blocks around the conduit determines the radius of its effects. The picture above showcases the minimum and maximum prismarine block configuration to activate a conduit.

What effects does a conduit offer and at what radius?

Conduit power consists of several buffs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once activated, a conduit will offer a status effect called 'Conduit Power'. This status effect has several buffs, like restoring full oxygen at all times, underwater night vision, and increasing underwater mining speed by approximately 16.7%. The conduit will also deal two hearts worth of damage to hostile mobs within an 8-block radius if they are underwater or are wet from the rain.

As mentioned above, the amount of prismarine blocks around a conduit affects its radius. With every seven blocks that are added to the conduit frame, the block's effective range increases as follows:

16 prismarine blocks - 32-block range

21 prismarine blocks - 48-block range

28 prismarine blocks - 64-block range

35 prismarine blocks - 80-block range

42 prismarine blocks - 96-block range

In conclusion, the conduit is an extremely strong magical block in Minecraft that can protect you underwater and give you great buffs.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!