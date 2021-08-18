How to conquer Minecraft's End Cities

Any Minecraft player who has attempted to take on an End City knows that they can be extremely dangerous, especially if the player is unprepared. End Cities contain a plethora of hazards, such as fall damage, shulkers, enderman hoards, and more. Players must prepare accordingly if they want to have a chance at conquering an End City.

Dying while in the End is one of the most unfortunate events that can occur in Minecraft. Luckily, players can prepare by bringing an assortment of items that will mitigate most of the risks posed by End Cities. These items and techniques are listed below.

How to safely defeat the End City in Minecraft

End City techniques

A dangerous tower filled with shulkers (Image via bugs.mojang)

As seen in the image above, shulkers are one of the most dangerous threats found in End Cities. They inflict the player with the levitation status effect, which will cause them to float into the sky. If the player is unprepared, they will die of fall damage when the status effect wears off.

To prevent this horrible fate, players can either bring feather falling enchanted boots or potions of slow falling. This will mitigate all fall damage, which is a must when dealing with shulkers. These potions are also great against the fight with the Ender Dragon, which is another plus.

Minecraft players will also likely have to deal with the hoard of enderman at some point when attempting to loot an End City. To quickly put an end to these dangerous mobs, players can build an overhang that is too short for the endermen to get under. Players can then sit under the overhang and swipe at their legs as they are unable to attack.

If the player has either feather falling enchanted boots or a potion of slow falling active, they are recommended to build to the top of the tower and work down. This will make it easier to deal with those pesky shulkers.

Players are also recommended to use a shield to defend against the shulkers' projectiles. However, this does not work in the Bedrock Edition, as players will still be inflicted with levitation.

The YouTube video above showcases a player defeating the Ender Dragon and raiding an End City. Minecraft players who need a visual tutorial are highly recommended to check this video out.

