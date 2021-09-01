How to copy maps in Minecraft

Minecraft is a huge game, and the world generated in the game is infinite in size. To keep track of the locations they have been to, players can use maps. They will need seven papers and one compass to craft a locator map.

Instead of a compass, Bedrock players can craft a map using eight papers, but it won't show the direction the player is facing. Players can easily get papers from sugarcane, and a compass can be crafted using four iron ingots and one redstone dust.

Crafting a recipe for a map is straightforward. Players need to place the compass in the center of the crafting grid and place paper in all other slots.

How can players copy a map in Minecraft?

Once the player has filled out a map by exploring the areas covered by it, they might want to copy it and keep a backup or share it with their friends. This can be done using an anvil or cartography table. Players should note that the anvil method only works in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Cloning a map using an anvil

Copying a map using an anvil (Image via Minecraft)

To copy a map using an anvil, players will need an empty map of the same type. For example, to clone a locator map, they will require another locator map that is empty. Only one clone can be created at a time.

Once the player has the same type of map, they have to place the map that needs to be cloned in the first slot of the anvil and the empty map in the second slot. Two identical maps can then be collected from the third slot.

Cloning a map using a cartography table

Creating a copy of a map using a cartography table (Image via Minecraft)

The process is the same for cloning a map using a cartography table. The player needs to place a map and an empty map in the first two slots and collect two identical maps from the third slot of the cartography table. Players can create more than two clones of a map at once using a cartography table.

