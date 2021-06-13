How to craft Candles in Minecraft 1.17

With the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang has released candles. Candles in Minecraft are used as a light source and can come in an uncolored variant as well as 16 dyed colors.

Candles, once placed, are able to be lit with flint and steel, and extinguished by using either water or just by right-clicking on the candle.

With the new addition of candles, players may be wondering how to obtain candles. Listed below is all the information players need to know about crafting and obtaining candles.

Candles in Minecraft 1.17

Creating Candles

In order to make candles in Minecraft, players have to obtain 1 honeycomb and 1 string. Putting these together in a crafting table will create a singular candle.

In order to get the honeycomb, players will have to find a beehive, which are located scarcely throughout biomes such as Plains, Sunflower Plains, and Flower Forests. String can be obtained easily by slaying spiders, breaking cobwebs, fishing or as gifts from cats. String can also be found in naturally generated chests.

Placing Candles

Once the player has a few candles, they can place up to four of them in a single location, causing a cluster of candles of various heights to appear. Thankfully, candles seem to burn indefinitely, so players don't need to worry about them melting down and disappearing.

A single candle in Minecraft emits a light level of 3, and with each candle added to the pile, it increases the emitted light level by 3, for a maximum light level of 12. They also emit fire particles.

Candles can also be used on uneaten cakes. Placing a candle on a cake with turn it into a candle cake, and if the candle cake is eaten or destroyed, the candle is dropped so the player can pick it up and use it again later.

Candle Colors

Much like dyeing wool in Minecraft, candles can be dyed to change the color. The candles can be the following colors:

White

Orange

Magenta

Light Blue

Yellow

Lime

Pink

Gray

Cyan

Purple

Blue

Brown

Green

Red

Black

In order to dye candles, players just need to place the undyed candle and a piece of colored dye into the crafting table.

