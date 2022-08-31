How to craft an enchanted diamond axe in Minecraft 1.19 update

Weapons are some of the most important items for any player in Minecraft. When playing in survival mode, the world is teeming with hostile mobs and unknown dangers. Players need the best defense they can get, and the game’s weapons provide that.

Similar to armor pieces, each weapon has six tiers. Each of the six tiers is made up of different resources like wood, stone, iron, gold, diamond, and netherite, and every one of these weapons can be enchanted. Enchanting is the process of imbuing one’s gear with qualities and buffs that make it significantly more powerful or efficient.

Among the many gear items in Minecraft, few can serve as weapons. However, each one of these weapons is as effective as the next. Two of the most commonly used weapons are swords and axes. This article will talk about how players can enchant a diamond axe in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.19: Easy method to make and enchant a diamond axe

Axes are one of the most unique weapon classes in the game. This is because axes can serve two purposes for the player. It can be used as the weapon of the highest order, as it has the most damage out of any melee weapon in the game (10). Additionally, the axe can be used as a tool for cutting down trees and chopping wood, which is an extremely important resource in Minecraft.

In order to craft an axe, players will need some sticks and a small amount of the resources that they’re planning to use in the crafting of the axe. In case of a diamond axe, players will need three diamonds and two sticks. They must place these ingredients on a crafting table, precisely in the shape of an axe.

Once the axe is done crafting, players need to move on to the next objective, which is enchanting it. This will require an enchanting table or an enchanted book. Players can build an enchanting table using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and a single book.

Prior to this, players will need an iron pickaxe in order to mine obsidian and, more importantly, diamonds. As for the enchanted books, players can find these items in various places across the world of Minecraft, or through fishing.

If players decide to follow the “enchanting table” route, they will need to look for another ingredient that will help them in enchanting on an enchanting table. This ingredient is a resource known as lapis lazuli.

Lapis is found on the lower levels of the overworld’s cave system. It is a blue-colored substance that can be mined and used as “currency” or “ammo” inside an enchanting table. Additionally, they will need to set up some bookshelves around the table (the maximum amount that can be placed is 15). Each of these bookshelves should be one block away from the table.

Every level of enchantment requires a different amount of lapis lazuli to be deposited. Additionally, players will need to have a significantly high experience or XP level in order to attempt enchanting. An XP level of 30 is considered to be the best for getting some of the most powerful enchantments.

Finally, players need to deposit their diamond axe into the enchanting table, along with some lapis lazuli in the slot on the left. This will prompt three levels of enchantments to pop up on the table.

Each level will offer more and more enchantments, with respect to their level. Thus, level 1 gives one enchantment, level 2 gives two, and level 3 gives three. Players may choose any enchantment to their liking and their axe’s compatibility.

