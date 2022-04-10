How craft and use tinted glass in Minecraft?

Tinted glass is a new type of glass added to Minecraft in Caves and Cliffs part 1 in 2021. There are all kinds of glass shades in the game, which can be crafted by combining dye. However, this variant is made in a different way. This is also more special than all other versions, as it can block light.

There are a total of 18 different types of glass blocks and panes in the game for players to choose from. Players can get normal glass by smelting sand in a furnace, and can craft stained versions with dye. Tinted glass uses special types of items to craft and is used in special scenarios as well.

How to craft tinted glass in Minecraft

1) Smelt sand blocks

Smelt sand (Image via Minecraft)

To craft the tinted variant of the item, players must first have normal glass blocks. To obtain them, they can simply shovel a few sand blocks and smelt them in the furnace. This will give out normal glass blocks.

2) Mine amethyst shards

Amethyst Geode (Image via Minecraft)

Next, players will need to find a new naturally generated structure called Amethyst Geodes. From there, they will be able to find purple amethyst blocks and clusters. Mining these clusters will drop shards, which players will need to craft a special glass.

3) Crafting recipe

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Once they have these two items, they can head to the crafting table and place four amethyst shards around one glass block, leaving the corner slots of the interface. This will give them two tinted glass blocks.

How to use it

The main feature of the tinted glass is that it blocks any kind of light. No other glass block variant is capable of doing this, making this new variant so special.

1) For decoration purposes

Glass used as a tinted window (Image via Minecraft)

Once players craft the new type of glass block, they will be able to use it in any way. It is a great block for decoration purposes, including spooky builds, as it blocks all light.

Even though there are black and gray stained glass blocks already present in the game, they do not have the speciality of blocking the light.

2) For mob farms

Mob farm using the glass (Image via u/Redsonegamer Reddit)

The moment this glass variant was announced by Mojang, players all around the world knew that it could be used on mob farms. After the Caves and Cliffs update part 2, no hostile mob can spawn above light level 0, making this glass variant almost necessary for mob farms.

It also looks great as players can see the inner workings of the farm through the glass.

