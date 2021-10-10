How to create a Minecraft modded server?

It goes without saying that Minecraft modded servers are extremely popular. Some of the most popular among them, such as Minecraft pixelmon servers, have thousands of concurrent players.

Creating a Minecraft modded server can be challenging at first, but eventually quite rewarding as gamers can tweak and install mods exactly to their liking, without compromise.

How to make your own modded server for Minecraft?

This guide will explain the fastest and overall easiest way in which Minecrafters can set-up their own modded server.

1) Download and install Forge server

Players must click "Install server" after downloading the launcher

The first step to setting up a Minecraft modded server is to download the Forge server software from the official website, found here.

After downloading it, launch the .jar file by double-clicking on the file.

Once launched, you should be greeted with an option to "install server". Select this and then hit the "OK" button.

Step 2.) Accept EULA

The EULA.txt file must be verified to true

In order to launch the Minecraft server, you will first have to agree to the terms and conditions set by Mojang, creators of Minecraft.

This can be done by simply navigating to the server directory and changing the eula.txt file from "eula=false" to "eula=true".

3) Install mods

Server admins can install mods by placing the file into the "mods" directory (Image via TheBreakdown)

It goes without saying that no Minecraft modded server is complete without a selection of mods installed.

New server admins can check out the official CurseForge site, which hosts an index of almost all Minecraft mods ever created and their downloads.

Newly-downloaded mods can be installed on the server by simply dropping the mod .jar file into the folder titled "mods" within the main server directory.

4) Port forward

In order to grant connection access to those outside the internal server network, server admins will need to ensure they have correctly port forwarded their router.

The port forwarding process is slightly different depending on specific router manufacturers and internet service providers (ISP). A good guide on how to port forward a Minecraft server can be found below:

Final Thoughts

Although the majority of gamers should have no trouble following the guide above in order to create their own modded server, unfortunately, sometimes issues do occur.

Here are some tips to help you troubleshoot technical issues:

Ensure the latest version of Java is installed. Download latest Java build.

Ensure that enough RAM is allocated to the Minecraft server.

If connection issues are experienced, turn off your antivirus software and windows firewall and retry.

