How to create patterns using glazed terracotta in Minecraft

Minecraft has a ton of blocks meant for decoration and beautification. From the polished versions of Andesite and Diorite to blocks of dyed wool, there are a variety of blocks to choose from. Each block brings a different look and feel to a player’s build that can make it feel unique.

Terracotta is one of the most fascinating decoration blocks in Minecraft. It is made from smelting clay blocks and has many uses in the game. It has the same amount of blast resistance as a stone block, which makes it a useful tool to carry around for encounters with Creepers. However, one of Terracotta’s major uses lies within its sub-block, Glazed Terracotta.

Terracotta is also one of the most beautiful decoration blocks in Minecraft, with hundreds of different options available to be experimented with while using this block.

How to use Glazed Terracotta to create patterns in Minecraft

Creating Patterns

A Purple Glazed Terracotta pattern (Image via Minecraft)

Starting off, players can place one block of Glazed Terracotta and note the design in its corner. Corner designs are key to creating appealing patterns from these blocks. If the player notices a corner piece they like, they should spin around while placing the block, thus lining up the corners.

Many Glazed Terracotta Blocks have centerpieces, which tend to line up towards the middle, making circular patterns. These centerpieces stand out from the rest of the block, and can be spotted easily. For example, the flower petals on orange and white terracotta blocks, the rings on green terracotta blocks, and the Creeper face on cyan terracotta blocks serve as centerpieces. Players can either put these centerpieces in the middle to form a flower-like design, or in the corners to line them up.

Obtaining Terracotta

The different Glazed Terracotta Blocks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Glazed Terracotta is a subsidiary of Terracotta in Minecraft, which is obtained by mixing Terracotta and a dye of any color in a crafting table. Each of the 16 colors, when mixed with a Terracotta block, makes a Glazed Terracotta block with a unique pattern on it. Players can also find specific colored Glazed Terracotta blocks in the following places:

Orange glazed terracotta generates in savanna village armorer houses

Light blue glazed terracotta is generated in toolsmith houses in desert villages.

Purple glazed terracotta is generated in cold underwater ruins.

Yellow glazed terracotta is generated in mason houses in savanna villages.

White and lime glazed terracotta blocks are generated in some desert village buildings.

A design within a 2x2 area would be a good way to start experimenting with block patterns. Players can merge and repeat designs when using a bigger area.

Decorative uses

Different colored blocks usually complement a specific set of builds. Here are a few examples:

Light Blue Glazed Terracotta Blocks can be used to make a border around a player made swimming pool or even a lake for creative builds in Minecraft.

Magenta Glazed Terracotta Blocks can be used instead of signs, as they have arrows on them.

Glazed Terracotta Blocks can be extensively used to build floors for any player made structure to give an aesthetic and artistic feel to the build.

Red Glazed Terracotta Blocks can be used in a Nether build.

