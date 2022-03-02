How to create a skin pack in Minecraft

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and the versions that work from its codebase (Pocket and Education Editions) operate player skins in a slightly different way compared to Java.

One of the most prominent features of Bedrock's skin mechanics comes in the form of the skin selector. Based on what skins a player has downloaded from the Minecraft Marketplace or what they have imported themselves, skins can be selected from a menu on the fly.

This stands in contrast to Java Edition, which typically requires the skins to be changed on the game's website. Skins can even be imported in bulk in the form of skin packs, providing plenty of options for players.

Creating a custom skin pack easily in Minecraft

Chronicoverride's skin pack creator (Image via Chronicoverride)

Fortunately for Minecraft players, there are a ton of different resources available online to create custom skin packs. These websites and apps do not require players to know how to change the game's files or to use any mod or add-on manager.

Players can simply add skin files of their choice to one of these apps/websites and compile the files into an easily-usable .mcpack file. This is one of the easiest methods of creating a skin pack that doesn't require extra steps or software.

Below, Minecraft players can find a quick set of steps to create and import a skin pack using Chronicoverride's skin pack creator:

Step 1: Head to the URL https://chronicoverride.com/skin-pack-creator-tool/ (which will bring players to the Chronicoverride skin pack creator).

Step 2: Download desired skins from another site such as the Skindex or create your own in .png file format.

Step 3: To begin, input the name for the first new skin in the pack. Decide whether the skin will be classic or slim by selecting the appropriate option in the geometry drop-down.

Step 4: In the texture field, players can select the .png file to be used for the skin.

Step 5: Players can then select if their skin will be free or paid. Unless the skin pack is being uploaded to Minecraft Marketplace, the free option should be selected.

Step 6: Next, players can name their skin pack and the version that they'd like to label it as in case they'd like to make future revisions.

Step 7: Before finishing the skin pack, if players would like to add more skins, they can simply press the + button next to the skin list field. They can then follow steps 3-5 until they've added all the skins they'd like to be included in the pack. If players want to remove a skin, they can use the - button to remove it from the skin list.

Step 8: Once all of the skins for the pack have been created, players can select the "create skin pack" button, and an .mcpack file will be downloaded.

Step 9: Once the .mcpack file is downloaded, players should be able to double-click the file. This should open Minecraft and import the skin pack into the player's game, and the skin pack should be selectable from the dressing room's skin picker.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh