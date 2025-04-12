How are crimson and warped stems different from other wood logs in Minecraft

Minecraft has loads of wood types that players can obtain as a resource. In the past few years, Mojang has added lots of new biomes containing new trees that offer a new type of wood. Among all wood logs, both new and old, crimson and warped stems are the most unique in terms of their features.
Here is how crimson and warped stems are different from every other wood log in Minecraft.
Ways in which crimson and warped stems are different from other Minecraft wood types
Lava cannot burn crimson and warped stems
Unlike other wood types in Minecraft, lava cannot but crimson and warped stems. Since both these stems grow in the Nether, some chunks can create lava falls that go through a warped or crimson forest. However, players will notice that warped stems never catch fire from lava.
In the picture above, players can see that even though lava is flowing around a warped fungus' stem, it is not catching fire.
This unique feature not only applies to crimson and warped stems but also to any wood block crafted from these stems. This means that crimson and warped planks, stairs, doors, slabs, etc., will never catch fire from lava.
Crimson and warped stems glow in the dark while using shaders
Another feature that makes crimson and warped stems different from other wood logs is that they will glow in the dark, provided certain shader pack settings are active.
If a shader pack has the feature to make emissive textures glow, crimson and warped stems will be the first blocks to start using the feature. Turquoise veins in warped stems and red veins in crimson stems will glow once a shader pack is active.
This effect is exclusive to both crimson and warped stems, making them excellent building blocks in Minecraft. Structures that need a magical touch can be greatly improved with these stems.
Crimson and warped stems cannot be burned in a furnace
While players usually use coal as their first fuel in a furnace, wood blocks can also be used as fuel to smelt or cook items. Most overworld wood types can be used in a furnace as fuel, but not crimson and warped stems and blocks. This is another difference between the crimson and warped stems and other wood types in Minecraft.
The game outright does not allow players to place crimson or warped stems, planks, stairs, slabs, etc., in a furnace.
