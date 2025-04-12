How are crimson and warped stems different from other wood logs in Minecraft

Minecraft has loads of wood types that players can obtain as a resource. In the past few years, Mojang has added lots of new biomes containing new trees that offer a new type of wood. Among all wood logs, both new and old, crimson and warped stems are the most unique in terms of their features.

Ad

Here is how crimson and warped stems are different from every other wood log in Minecraft.

Ways in which crimson and warped stems are different from other Minecraft wood types

Lava cannot burn crimson and warped stems

Crimson and warped stems cannot be burned by lava (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Unlike other wood types in Minecraft, lava cannot but crimson and warped stems. Since both these stems grow in the Nether, some chunks can create lava falls that go through a warped or crimson forest. However, players will notice that warped stems never catch fire from lava.

Ad

Trending

In the picture above, players can see that even though lava is flowing around a warped fungus' stem, it is not catching fire.

This unique feature not only applies to crimson and warped stems but also to any wood block crafted from these stems. This means that crimson and warped planks, stairs, doors, slabs, etc., will never catch fire from lava.

Crimson and warped stems glow in the dark while using shaders

Ad

Crimson and warped stems glow and look gorgeous when shaders are active (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another feature that makes crimson and warped stems different from other wood logs is that they will glow in the dark, provided certain shader pack settings are active.

Ad

If a shader pack has the feature to make emissive textures glow, crimson and warped stems will be the first blocks to start using the feature. Turquoise veins in warped stems and red veins in crimson stems will glow once a shader pack is active.

This effect is exclusive to both crimson and warped stems, making them excellent building blocks in Minecraft. Structures that need a magical touch can be greatly improved with these stems.

Ad

Crimson and warped stems cannot be burned in a furnace

Crimson and warped wood cannot be burned as fuel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

While players usually use coal as their first fuel in a furnace, wood blocks can also be used as fuel to smelt or cook items. Most overworld wood types can be used in a furnace as fuel, but not crimson and warped stems and blocks. This is another difference between the crimson and warped stems and other wood types in Minecraft.

Ad

The game outright does not allow players to place crimson or warped stems, planks, stairs, slabs, etc., in a furnace.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!