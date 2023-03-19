How to customize armors in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Mojang will soon be releasing the Trails and Tales update for Minecraft. This patch will bring brand-new items, blocks, and more. Moreover, one feature in the update will allow players to customize the look of their armor parts. Though they can change their appearance with a large variety of skins, these items are almost always hidden when armor parts are equipped.

Hence, getting to customize the latter objects will be a big deal in the update. To do so, you must explore loads of pre-existing structures to obtain new items to add designs to armor parts. Here is a step-by-step procedure for the latter in the upcoming update.

Steps to customize armor in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) Find armor trims

Different structures will generate different armor trims via chest loot in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales (Image via Mojang)

First, you obtain a new item called an armor trim smithing template. It will be found in several structures in the form of chest loot. There are 11 different kinds of armor trims that can be discovered in new structures or via different mobs.

Unfortunately, you must find the former in unloaded chunks since the old structures might not generate them. Places like Nether Fortress, Shipwreck, Desert Temple, Stronghold, Pillager Outpost, Bastion Remnant, End City, Woodland Mansion, Ancient City, and Jungle Temple will generate armor trims.

One of these items will have a 20% chance of being dropped by an Elder Guardian. Remember, all armor trims won't have a 100% chance of appearing in chest loot. Hence, you might need to explore multiple structures to find a few. The good news is that you can duplicate a trim by combining them with seven diamonds and a particular block that resembles the texture of the armor.

2) Use armor trims on a smithing table with any ingot or crystal and armor part

Armor trims can be combined with armor and colored with an ingot or crystal in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Once you have armor trims, you must find or craft a smithing table. The block will undergo massive changes in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. It will now have a new GUI (graphical user interface) to place smithing templates, armor parts, and any ingots or crystals.

The armor trims found in the structures can be placed in the first slot, any armor part in the second slot, and any crystal or ingot in the third. Items in the last category include diamonds, emeralds, redstone dust, lapis lazuli, amethyst shards, nether quartz, netherite ingot, gold ingot, iron ingot, and copper ingots.

Once the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update releases, you can customize any armor part with armor trims. (Image via Mojang)

Once all three items have been placed in the smithing table's GUI, a new piece of armor will be created with a unique design. You will notice that the ingot or crystal used will essentially be the color of the customization.

