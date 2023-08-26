How to despawn mobs in Minecraft

When you move around a Minecraft world, all kinds of mobs start spawning based on a particular area's biome, Y level, and light level. This is an automatic game mechanic that is built into the core. You can also use the spawn eggs or spawn command to summon any and all mobs in the game, even those that are unused.

However, dispatching mobs is slightly tricky. There are only a handful of methods through which players can despawn a mob in Minecraft.

Methods to despawn mobs in Minecraft

Unloading the chunks for sometime

Any mob will despawn if no player is around them in a radius of 128 blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If chunks load when you approach an area, they unload when you exit. This method keeps the game's light on the machine on which it is running. When chunks are unloaded, their terrain pattern, mob placement, and more are saved, but the mobs themselves can despawn and spawn again when you return to the same chunk.

Hence, this is one method of despawning mobs: move away from the chunk for a few minutes so that entities unload from the world. If there are no players within a distance of 128 blocks, the mob will despawn immediately.

Kill all or specific types of mob

The kill command can be used to kill every spawned mob or a particular type of mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since this is a sandbox game, you can feed all kinds of commands and tweak the game quite a bit. Of course, cheats need to be activated in a world to perform this method since commands don't work without them. The kill command is arguably one of the simplest and most common inputs you can feed to the game.

It simply kills all or a specific type of mob or player in that world. This is also a method to despawn one kind of mob technically, or all mobs, from the world.

If you want to kill all mobs, you can type '/kill @e' to remove all entities from the world, including yourself. However, if you want to remove only a specific category of mobs, you need to feed extra information like the tag of that mob as well.

Switch the game to peaceful mode

All hostile mobs will instantly despawn when the game mode is switched to peaceful in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Suppose you particularly want to remove all hostile mobs from a world and want to play the game more casually without any complex challenges. In that case, you can switch the difficulty mode from normal to peaceful. This game mode ensures that no hostile mob spawns in the world, even in the Nether and End dimensions.