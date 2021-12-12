How to download and add shaders to Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft is one of the most popular games to have ever graced the industry. With over 140 million players embarking on their adventures every month, and over 238 million copies sold, Minecraft has become the highest-selling game of all time.

The game features an infinite sandbox world with virtually limitless capabilities as far as building, mining, exploration, and crafting are concerned.

While the vanilla version is considered to be the best by many Minecraft veterans, it does lose some points in terms of visual quality. Shaders can drastically improve how the game looks by tweaking the lighting and adding new effects like dynamic lighting, post-processing, and anti-aliasing.

This article will inform players on how to download and use shaders with Minecraft 1.18.

Shaders in Minecraft 1.18: How to download, install and use

With the Minecraft 1.18 update being just under two weeks old, developers at Mojang studios have been working hard to try to fix any recurring bugs.

Meanwhile, mod developers within the Minecraft community have also been working tirelessly to try and update the versions of their mods to be used with Minecraft 1.18.

A plethora of mods have been updated and are ready to be used with Miencraft 1.18. However, Optifine stands out as the most popular one since the update's release.

Optifine is a performance and stability mod that allows players to use shaders, resource packs and modpacks with their version of Minecraft. Optifine was updated as soon as Minecraft 1.18 released.

Aside from adding shader support to Minecraft, it brings in a plethora of other features and options, like the ability to zoom in.

To download Optifine for Minecraft 1.18, players can execute the following steps:

Navigate to Optifine's website. Click on the Downloads tab. In Downloads, navigate to Optifine 1.18, an click the "Download" beside it. A .jar file will be downloaded. Open it and follow the on-screen steps to install Optifne.

To download and add shaders to Minecraft 1.18, players can execute the following steps:

A plethora of shaders have been updated for Minecraft 1.18, and can be found all over the internet. After the shaders are downloaded, players need to move the resulting .zip file into the "shaderpacks" folder found in the ".minecraft" parent folder. Go to the Minecraft launcher, open Minecraft and navigate to the video settings tab. Click on the "Shaders" tab. Select the shader you want to use. Minecraft will apply the shader. The player is then free to enjoy the new and improved look of Minecraft.

While some of the best shaders in Minecraft consume a lot of resources, there is a plethora available for low-end gaming systems as well. However, the performance of each shader depends on its optimization as well as options like render scaling and texture quality.

