How to download the JourneyMap mod for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft worlds are big places. So much so that players can take literal days walking to the boundary. Since this is the case, it's understandable to get lost from time to time. This is especially true for newer players who may not know the tricks and tactics involved with marking one's progress and home base or spawn point. Fortunately, the modding community is always available to assist.

One of the best solutions to getting lost in the vast collection of map mods for Minecraft and JourneyMap may be the best example of an intuitive and in-depth modification in this category. It provides real-time rendering in both minimap and full-sized map forms that can be easily accessed with the press of a J key.

If Minecraft players are curious about installing JourneyMap for themselves, it doesn't hurt to examine the process from start to finish.

How to Install JourneyMap for Minecraft

Before installing this Minecraft mod, players will typically need some form of mod loader or manager to facilitate it. Fortunately, several options exist like Forge, Fabric, Quilt, CurseForge, and more. For the sake of clarity, let's assume that players will be using the Fabric version of JourneyMap since Fabric is quick and simple to install.

The basic process simply entails that Minecraft players install their mod loader, download JourneyMap's .jar file, and place it in the necessary mod folder. This can be accomplished in just a few minutes, and as long as players are using the right versions of their loader and the mod, they shouldn't have any issues.

How to Install Fabric

Head to the Fabric download URL at https://fabricmc.net/use/installer/ and choose your download method. You should receive a .jar file in most methods. Double-click this file to run its installation wizard. Make sure you've downloaded the version of Fabric that matches your game version. Otherwise, complications may arise. The installation program will point to your .minecraft root directory folder by default. As long as the file path is correct, you can progress through the rest of the wizard to complete Fabric's installation. The necessary folders for the mod have now been created, and you can progress to installing JourneyMap.

How to Install JourneyMap

Download the .jar file for JourneyMap that matches your Fabric version. One great site to find the mod includes https://modrinth.com/mod/journeymap for example. Once you've downloaded the mod's .jar file to your machine, all that's required is to move, cut, or copy the file and place it in your mods folder that Fabric has created. By default, the folder can be located in your root .minecraft directory. If one doesn't exist, simply create one, then place the file in the folder instead. Open your game launcher, select Java Edition, then click the dropdown list to the left of the play button. Fabric should have created a version for you to select from the list. Pick this option, then press your play button. The game should open with the mod successfully installed via Fabric.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that as the game proceeds through updates, players may need to update Fabric and download the new version of JourneyMap whenever it is released. Fortunately, the developers are typically quite quick when it comes to keeping up with version updates.

