How to download the latest Minecraft 1.17 update on Bedrock version: Step-by-step guide for beginners

After months of waiting, Mojang has finally released the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on June 8th, 2021. Players can download the update on any platform they choose, which is supported by the game.

Three new mobs have been introduced in the first part of the Cave & Cliffs update, which are the goats, axolotls, and glow squids.

A few new ores have been added to the 1.17 version of the game, like copper ore. They can be found underground and mined with a stone pickaxe or better. In addition, a lot more exciting changes have been made to the caves, leaving players even more thrilled about the second phase of the update.

The second phase of the update is planned to be released by Mojang, but not until winter 2021. In the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, players will be able to see the new cliff changes and another new mob called the warden.

Download the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on bedrock edition

Installing the update is very simple, but the steps vary for different platforms as the Minecraft bedrock edition runs on various consoles and phones.

The various steps to install the update are mentioned below:

Xbox

First, open "My games and apps."

Click on Minecraft.

Select "More options."

Go to Manage games & add-ons and select updates.

If the game is already updated to the latest version, it won't show any available updates.

If the game isn't updated, then install the update from there.

PlayStation

PlayStation has a feature to update the game automatically, but if for some reason, it doesn't follow these steps:

Select check for updates.

Update Minecraft.

Android or IOS devices

Navigate to play store for android devices and app store.

Search and find Minecraft.

Update the game.

Windows 10

Usually, Minecraft gets updated automatically on windows by the Windows Store, but if it doesn't, here's what to do:

Open Microsoft Store.

Find the three dots in the top right corner and click on it.

Select Downloads and updates.

Click on get updates.

Microsoft store will start updating Minecraft.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by suwaidfazal