How to download Minecraft 1.17.11 Bedrock update

Mojang has released another beta update for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. While this beta is currently only available for Xbox consoles, Mojang has said that it will be made available to other devices in the coming days. Players can still play multiplayer with other devices running version 1.17.10.

This update focuses on fixing bugs in Minecraft and making the game more stable. Interested readers can learn more about the fixes in the update from here.

Given below are the steps that players can follow to install this beta update once it is released for all devices.

Steps to download the Minecraft 1.17.11 Bedrock update

Things to keep in mind before installing the beta update

After the players join the beta program, their game will be replaced with an under-development version.

Beta users will not be able to play with other players on non-beta versions.

Realms will be disabled.

Players will not be able to open the Minecraft worlds created on the beta version in the older versions.

Beta features of Minecraft are not final and may change in future updates.

To play the Bedrock beta version of Minecraft, players need to sign up for the beta program. Here's how it can be done on all devices:

Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Microsoft store.

Step 2: Search for Xbox insider hub in the search bar.

Step 3: Download and the insider hub application.

Step 4: Launch the application and look for Minecraft.

Step 5: Once players have located Minecraft, they can sign up for the beta program and update it to the beta version.

Android

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft and select the official game.

Step 3: If the player has already purchased and installed the game, they will get an option to join the beta program. Sign up for beta from there and update the game to the latest beta.

Xbox One

Step 1: Navigate to the Xbox store from home.

Step 2: Search for "Insider" and select Xbox Insider Hub. The player should then install the application.

Step 3: Launch the insider hub application and search for Minecraft. Players can sign up for the beta program from here and install the beta version from the store.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh