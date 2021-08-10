Minecraft 1.17.11 Bedrock Update Patch Notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Mojang just released a bug fix update for Minecraft Bedrock players on Xbox. This update focuses on fixing bugs related to the End dimension, Overworld, Realms, and more.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update was among the biggest updates ever released. Due to its long list of new features, many bugs and game issues also slipped in this update. However, Mojang has fixed many major bugs and continues to do so with its latest update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.11 is the fourth update since the launch of Caves & Cliffs Part one. Along with the bug fixes, developers are also preparing the game for the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update.

What has been fixed in Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.11 update?

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.11 update is all about fixing bugs rather than introducing new features. Players often make fun of Bedrock Edition by calling it "bugrock" as there are many bugs in it. However, developers try to keep the game bug-free by introducing new updates every once in a while.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.11 addresses game bugs related to Realms, horses, dimensions, etc. Here is the official list of changes and bug fixes:

Players no longer die and instantly respawn after traveling back to Overworld from the End in certain circumstances.

Players no longer die and get stuck on the respawn screen when entering an End Portal after dying in the End in certain seeds.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Xbox when suspending and resuming the title for the second time

Horses no longer become invisible after being dismounted.

On Realms, the '/msg' command once again works when the world is in Survival mode and cheats are disabled.

After renewing an expired Realm, the Realm is now properly renewed instead of a new Realm being created.

As of right now, the 1.17.11 update is only available for Minecraft Bedrock players on Xbox. Developers have said they will release it for all other devices in the coming days. Xbox players can still play along with other Bedrock players who are still on 1.17.10 versions.

