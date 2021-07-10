Top 5 additions in the Minecraft 1.18 update that fans are excited about

Last month, Mojang finally released the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. Even though the first update featured tons of new features, many fans were disappointed that no new biomes were added to this update.

In April, Mojang announced the split of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. The first part introduced new blocks, items, and mobs, while the second part will bring world generation changes. It is natural for players to be excited about the 1.18 update as it will alter the entire overworld generation.

The 1.17 update just added new blocks, but the 1.18 update will implement many new blocks in the natural terrain generation, like powdered snow, moss blocks, glow berries, and more. Here are some of the most exciting features of the upcoming part 2 of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Exciting features coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update

#5 - Dripstone caves

Dripstone caves (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Though pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks are already available in Minecraft 1.17, fans are awaiting the release of dripstone cave biomes. As of now, dripstones are generated in the form of small clusters. But in the 1.18 update, players will be able to find massive caves filled with dripstones.

#4 - Sculk sensors

Sculk sensors are a new type of block coming to Minecraft in the 1.18 update. The upcoming update will introduce a new game mechanism called vibrations. As obvious from its name, events like placing blocks, walking, and opening doors, will produce vibrations.

These vibrations can be detected using sculk sensors, which in return produce redstone signals. This means players can now create wireless redstone contraptions.

#3 - Mountain biomes

Upcoming mountain generation (Image via Mojang)

New mountain biomes are one of the prime focuses of the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. Mountains will reach an astounding 256 blocks in regular worlds.

This update will add five new mountain biomes to Minecraft. These are the new upcoming biomes:

Mountain meadow

Mountain grove

Snowy slopes

Lofty peaks

Snow capped peaks

#2 - Lush caves

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves will easily be one of the most beautiful biomes in Minecraft. These underground biomes are filled with greenery of moss blocks, cave vines, spore blossoms, drip leaves, and more. Since these caves come with their own natural lighting, players won't have to worry too much about hostile mobs.

#1 - Warden

Warden from livestream(Image via Mojang)

Warden is the fourth mob of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. It doesn't fit well with the other new mobs such as axolotls, glow squids, and goats. Warden is a terrifying blind hostile mob, and it has the power to detect players using vibrations.

The good news is that wardens will only spawn in deep dark cave biomes coming in the 1.18 update. Even if players encounter the warden, they can create vibrations using snowballs or arrows to disrupt its sense of direction.

