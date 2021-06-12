How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update mods

One of the most significant updates in the history of Minecraft has been released by Mojang and has changed how Caves used to look for the past few years.

With many more changes made to the game than just the Caves, players are looking forward to creating new worlds in the latest version of the game. But there is a particular player base that is obsessed with messing around and tinkering with the looks of vanilla Minecraft.

Modders have now created tons of Minecraft mods, and they don't want to stop, nor do the players who play different mods every day want to quit playing them.

Unfortunately, the Bedrock edition does not support external mods because the bedrock edition is much harder to code for. Most bedrock players play on consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, which have no modding capabilities, but to compensate for not having support for mods, the Bedrock edition has its own type of mods known as add-ons.

There are countless mods available on the internet for the Java edition, and installing them is very straightforward. First, make sure that Java is installed properly on the computer to install mods on.

Steps to download and install Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update mods

First, we need to download forge by selecting the latest version of forge available for version 1.17. If a specific mod that the player is willing to play requires a particular forge version, they may select that version. Then click on the installer to start downloading forge.

After the installer has been downloaded, double click on it to open.

Select install client, then click on "ok" to complete the installation.

Now open the Minecraft launcher, select forge in version section in the bottom left, and launch the game.

Now, there will be a new option of mods on the home screen of the game. Click on it and then click on open mods folder. A newly created folder will open where you need to move your mod files to run them.

To download new mods for 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update part 1, the player can use trusted websites such as Curse Forge, Minecraft Forum, or Planet Minecraft.

Note: the developers of forge are currently working on updating the mods for version 1.17 as the update has just been released.

Edited by suwaidfazal