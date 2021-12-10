How to download Minecraft 1.18.1 update

The bug fix update for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 has finally been released. Last week, Mojang revealed the first pre-release for version 1.18.1 and later announced three release candidates. As no new major bugs were discovered, developers have pushed the 1.18.1 update.

Minecraft 1.18.1 update fixes some bugs that came with Caves and Cliffs Part 2. The bug fix update also improves the fog system to let players enjoy the distant scenery in Minecraft.

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing Minecraft 1.18.1, fixing a critical multiplayer security issue, tweaking world visibility and fixing other bugs. minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing Minecraft 1.18.1, fixing a critical multiplayer security issue, tweaking world visibility and fixing other bugs. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft 1.18.1 update also addresses a critical security issue that puts all players on multiplayer servers at risk. Players should move to version 1.18.1 for a better Caves and Cliffs experience.

Minecraft 1.18.1 update is available for download

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 was perhaps the biggest update ever created by Mojang. The update was so massive that developers had to delay the update to ensure all features turned out well. Even then, some bugs made their way into the 1.18 update.

Just after Caves and Cliffs Part 2 was released, developers started working on found bugs and released test versions. Mojang has now released the Minecraft 1.18.1 update, featuring various bug fixes and improvements.

slicedlime @slicedlime Minecraft 1.18.1 is here - the first bugfix update to the Caves & Cliffs Update. This video is a comprehensive guide to all the changes! youtube.com/watch?v=UmdH7U… Minecraft 1.18.1 is here - the first bugfix update to the Caves & Cliffs Update. This video is a comprehensive guide to all the changes! youtube.com/watch?v=UmdH7U…

Follow these steps to download and install Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Java Edition:

Open Minecraft launcher. Players without the launcher can download it from here. Go to the Installations tab. Make a new installation. Select the latest version, i.e., 1.18.1. Create the profile. Go to the Play tab and select the newly created profile. Click on the PLAY button to start downloading the required files. Once downloading process completes, the launcher will start Minecraft 1.18.1.

Players are recommended to download this bug fix update as it fixes many issues and improves the fog system, as required for Caves and Cliffs Part 2 terrain. Here are all the changes and fixes in the 1.18.1 update:

Technical changes

Fox is now applied as a cylindrical volume around the player. Previously, it was spherical.

World fog now starts appearing much farther away from the player.

An issue that caused timeout errors for players on low bandwidth connections was fixed.

Bugs fixed

In 1.18, the render distance was 2 chunks less than actual render settings.

Beacon's power would revert to the previous one on world reload.

Sometimes, bees inside hives/nests would despawn on world reload.

Observers created with /clone would activate without detecting anything.

Chunk render distance on servers seemed shorter than in 1.17.1.

Random non fatal exceptions in console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException

slicedlime @slicedlime A critical security issue has been found that affects Minecraft. If you have the game running, please shut down all running instances of the game and Launcher and restart - your Launcher will automatically download the fix. A critical security issue has been found that affects Minecraft. If you have the game running, please shut down all running instances of the game and Launcher and restart - your Launcher will automatically download the fix.

A recently discovered security issue is also fixed in Minecraft 1.18.1. Players are suggested to move to the latest version as soon as possible.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider