How to download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 6 for Java Edition

It has been a week since the last Minecraft experimental snapshot. This means Mojang has today released another experimental snapshot for the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 is turning out to be the biggest update in the game's history. This update will change the entire Overworld generation. Instead of regular snapshots, developers decided to release experimental snapshots featuring world generation changes.

The latest Experimental Snapshot 6 tweaks the Overworld generation, changes the ocean floor generation and more. This article guides readers on how to download the sixth experimental snapshot for Minecraft 1.18.

Downloading Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 6

Unlike regular snapshots, players cannot download experimental snapshots directly from the Minecraft launcher. Experimental snapshots have to be manually installed on the computer. Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 6:

Step 1: Download the official zip file for the Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 6 from here. Players will also need software to unpack this file.

Step 2: Go to the Minecraft data folder on the computer and look for the versions folder. Players will have to move the downloaded file to the versions folder. After moving the file, unpack all of its content into a new folder inside the versions folder:

Windows players can find the Minecraft data folder by searching for "%appdata%\.minecraft".

Mac OS X players have to select "Go to folder" and enter "~/Library/Application Support/minecraft" to locate the Minecraft folder.

Linux users just have to enter "~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/".

Step 3: After unpacking the files, open the Minecraft Launcher. Go to the Installations tab and create a new Installation. Under the Installation tab, select the folder created containing the extracted files in the version folder.

Step 4: Start the installed experimental snapshot, and the launcher will download the rest of the required files, so don't worry about the zip file being suspiciously small. After the files are downloaded, players can play Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 6.

In the latest experimental snapshot, players can experience the new ocean floor generation coming in Caves and Cliffs Part 2. Developers have also tweaked the ravine generation in this snapshot. Ocean caves will reach depths of Y -59 and become the ideal place for finding glow squids in Minecraft.

