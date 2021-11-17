How to download Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 2 for Java Edition

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is finally approaching its expected release date. Developers have already initiated pre-release versions for the 1.18 update.

The overall Caves and Cliffs update is perhaps the most ambitious update ever undertaken by the Minecraft developers. Because of this, developers ended up dividing it into multiple parts, just to ensure that all the features turned out great. Now, the second phase of the Caves and Cliffs update is almost ready for its official release.

Minecraft developers are currently busy fixing bugs and making minor changes to improve the 1.18 update. Mojang has released a second pre-release for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 featuring many bug fixes. Players can download the latest pre-release and enjoy the upcoming update.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl Here's 1.18 pre-release 2! I had 17 cups of coffee this morning just for the occasion. minecraft.net/article/minecr… Here's 1.18 pre-release 2! I had 17 cups of coffee this morning just for the occasion. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 2 is now available for download, here's how to get it

The "snapshot phase" for Minecraft 1.18 update has finally come to an end. Developers have now started the process of pre-releases. This means that the update is almost ready for official release, but still requires bug fixes.

Last week, Mojang revealed the first Minecraft 1.18 pre-release. After a lot of testing, developers discovered more issues and had to send out the second pre-release with various fixes.

slicedlime @slicedlime It's now time for a second pre-release for Minecraft 1.18 - with an upgrade to use Java 17 and plenty of bug fixes. Check it out: minecraft.net/article/minecr… It's now time for a second pre-release for Minecraft 1.18 - with an upgrade to use Java 17 and plenty of bug fixes. Check it out: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecrafters can follow these steps to install the second pre-release of the Minecraft 1.18 update:

Open Minecraft Launcher. After the launcher opens, switch over from the Play tab to the Installations tab. To download pre-release 2, players will have to enable snapshots under "VERSIONS." After enabling snapshots, create a new installation. Choose 1.18 pre-release 2 under versions while making a new profile. After creating a new profile, go to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile. Click on PLAY to install pre-release 2 and launch it.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 2 features a long list of bug fixes related to certain mobs, blocks, redstone circuits, technical issues, and more. Developers have also upgraded the game's Java version to Java 17 in this release. Curious players can read the patch notes to get a deeper understanding of pre-release 2.

Mojang hasn't revealed a date for the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, as of yet. Last time, the release date was announced with the 1.17 pre-release 2. Players can expect an official date announcement in the coming weeks.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider