What to expect from Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 pre-releases

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update announced at the Minecraft Live 2020 was divided into two parts. The first part of the update has been out for a while, and the second is going to be released very soon.

The developers of Minecraft have finished working on snapshots and have started shipping pre-releases. So far, only two pre-releases have come out. The first one has re-added the Amplified and Large Biomes world type and made a few minor changes. Forty-seven bugs were also fixed in pre-release 1.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release details

What can fans expect?

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg Tell me to stop fixing bugs and go have lunch Tell me to stop fixing bugs and go have lunch

Unlike snapshots, pre-release versions do not come with a lot of new features or changes. These versions are only released when the developers are done working on the new features and are ready to start fixing bugs.

Like the last two pre-releases, the third one is also expected to come with many bug fixes and maybe a few minor changes.

Expected release date of next pre-release

The release date of the second 1.18 pre-release is unknown. Instead of specifying a date, the developers will most likely launch multiple pre-releases as they approach a release candidate build.

As of now, there are many bugs in version 1.18, and the developers are working on them one at a time. Henrik Kniberg, Minecraft's game designer, has recently tweeted about fixing a lot of bugs as well.

The second pre-release was just rolled out this week and fixes a lot of issues from the previous build. Fans can expect the pre-release 3 to take a few days to a week to come out.

How to install pre-release 3 once it comes out

Pre-release versions can be installed as long as the player's PC has the official Minecraft launcher. To do so, they need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Official Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Installations" tab present next to the play button.

Step 3: Enable snapshots under the "VERSION" section.

Step 4: Click on the new installation option and select pre-release 2. Write a name for the installation and create it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can then play the pre-release version by selecting the newly installed version and clicking on the play button.

Edited by Danyal Arabi