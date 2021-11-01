Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 expected release date for all devices

For many years, caves and mountains have not received any update in Minecraft. But the upcoming 1.18 will change these world features forever.

Last year, Mojang officially announced the most awaited Caves and Cliffs update at its annual live event. This update was aimed at transforming the dull caves and mountains in Minecraft. Developers planned to do that by adding new noise caves, biomes, mobs, and more.

The first part of Caves and Cliffs update was released in July. Minecrafters have been eagerly waiting for the second phase of the Caves update as the 1.17 update didn't bring any new world generation features.

Expected date for Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update

At Minecraft Live 2020, Mojang might have bitten off more than they could chew. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs turned out to be the biggest update the community has ever seen. In the end, developers had to delay the technically challenging world generation features.

In April this year, Mojang officially announced the split of Caves and Cliffs update and said the second part would come towards the end of 2021. They haven't given an official date, but players are already coming up with expected release dates for the 1.18 update.

Expected release date

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update is expected to release towards the start of December 2021. Developers will try to launch the update early as they won't be available during the holidays.

Minecraft Devs usually release a minor bug fix update after a major update. Because of this, developers will probably want to remove the update early and have some time before the holidays to fix any risky bugs. However, this is just pure speculation, and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Our new world generation will be the perfect playground for your magnificent builds, wondrous adventures, and spectacular stories! In Caves & Cliffs: Part II you’ll reach stunning new heights and discover deeper ways to hit rock bottom – quite literally!Our new world generation will be the perfect playground for your magnificent builds, wondrous adventures, and spectacular stories! https://t.co/WDGwsysVlT

At the recent Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang officially confirmed the 1.18 update would release in a month or two. Noise caves, biomes, and other new Overworld features are almost ready to be shipped out. Developers are now making some final tweaks to the overall update.

What's happening in Java snapshots and Bedrock betas?

By staying up-to-date with new features in snapshots and betas, players will better know when the next update will arrive. In recent releases, developers have been working on blending the edges of old words into 1.18 generations.

Developers are also working on implementing the cave generation below the previous bedrock layer. Players will find new caves right under their old-world 1.17 worlds. As developers are now working on moving old words to 1.18, it is somewhat safe to assume the 1.18 update will release soon.

