How to download Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 for Java Edition

Before the coming weekend, developers have delivered another pre-release for Minecraft 1.18 update. Like all previous pre-releases. Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 also focuses on fixing bugs before the final release.

This week, Mojang officially announced the launch date for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. The announcement was pretty much expected as developers had already started releasing pre-releases for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 update will release on November 30, 2021. With less than two weeks for launch, developers are busy fixing bugs and making the game more stable for official release.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 is available for download

Pre-releases and snapshots are available only for Minecraft Java Edition. Linux, macOS, and Windows users can freely install pre-release 5 with just a few clicks. Follow these steps to download the fifth pre-release for Minecraft 1.18 update:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, download the official launcher. Go to the Installation tab and enable Snapshots under VERSION. Create a new profile using the add new button in the Installation tab. Select pre-release 5 under version and create the profile. Go to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile Choose the newly installed profile and click on PLAY to download files for pre-release 5.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 has tons of fixes related to blocks, mobs, textures and more. It also features a change to the cave generation under already loaded chunks.

If any bedrock block is destroyed in 1.17, the new area will not generate underneath in 1.18.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 features over 50 bug fixes. These are some major bugs fixed in this release:

Stripped dark oak log side texture is too bright.

Too many sounds cause the client to stall. The limit can be easily reached with rabbits.

Villages replace ice with path blocks instead of wood.

Warped and Crimson Stems use different top textures from Bedrock Edition

Armor stands use the old smooth stone slab texture.

Breaking blocks with pistons in the east/west direction causes significant lag.

Clusters of dripstone (stalagmites) tend to generate abnormally frequent with thickness “tip” on tall caves.

Azalea trees can generate on top of huge mushrooms, trees & bamboo.

Spore blossoms, cave vines, and pointed dripstones generate indented into the cave surface.

Along with these, there are many other bug fixes in pre-release 5. Interested players can read the official patch notes for Minecraft pre-release 5 to learn about other fixes.

Edited by R. Elahi