How to download Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 6 for Java Edition

Mojang's most ambitious Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is almost ready for its complete release. The first part of Caves and Cliffs arrived in summer this year, but it failed to add the much-awaited world generation features.

Players can rejoice as Minecraft's biggest update will release on November 30. Minecraft 1.18 will bring deep caves and tall massive mountains to the Overworld. This update is aimed at revamping the Overworld generation just like the 1.16 update, which changed the Nether realm.

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now shipping pre-release number 6 for Minecraft 1.18, with bug fixes and an improvement to how the game saves data: minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now shipping pre-release number 6 for Minecraft 1.18, with bug fixes and an improvement to how the game saves data: minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Developers have already started releasing pre-releases for the 1.18 update. Mojang has released pre-release 6, bringing more bug fixes and optimizations. Download pre-release 6 to get a hands-on experience with all the new changes and features.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 6 is out

In the pre-release phase, developers focus on fixing bugs before the final release of the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. As Minecraft 1.18 is the biggest update ever, players already expected too many bugs. Developers are busy fixing tons of bugs in every pre-release, and pre-release 6 is no different.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 6 is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. To download it, players will need the Minecraft launcher. Here are the steps to download pre-release 6:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, download and install it from here. When the launcher opens, players will face the Play tab. Go to the Installations tab. Enable snapshots under 'VERSIONS.' This is a necessary step for downloading pre-releases or snapshots. After enabling snapshots, players will have to make a new installation. While creating a new installation, players will have to select pre-release 6 as the version. It will only appear if the snapshots option is enabled. After creating a new profile, go to the Play tab. Select the newly created profile and click on the PLAY button to launch the game. The launcher will download all the required files and start the game.

Pre-release 6 addresses many performance and technical issues such as game crashes, chunks not generating below Y 0, exposed bedrock roof, etc. Interested players can read the pre-release 6 patch notes to learn about what's exactly been fixed.

slicedlime @slicedlime ... and here's your weekly reminder to report bugs on the issue tracker, not on twitter. bugs.mojang.com ... and here's your weekly reminder to report bugs on the issue tracker, not on twitter. bugs.mojang.com

Minecraft 1.18's official release date is just a week away. Players can expect release candidates to be out anytime soon. With some final optimizations on the way, the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will be ready for release.

