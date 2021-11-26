How to download Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1 for Java Edition

In a few days, Mojang will release the most significant update in Minecraft's history. Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is almost ready for its official release as developers have released the first release candidate for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 has finally left the pre-release stage after a week of regular pre-releases. It has now entered the release candidate phase, where developers will release the final version of the upcoming update.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl The first, and hopefully only, release candidate for Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now going out. We're so close! minecraft.net/article/minecr… The first, and hopefully only, release candidate for Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now going out. We're so close! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Most bugs are usually addressed in pre-releases. In release candidates, developers fix any critical bugs left unchecked in pre-releases. The first release candidate for Minecraft 1.18 update is now available for download.

Release candidate 1 for Minecraft 1.18 update is out

Minecraft 1.18 update is approaching its official release date. Developers have now released the first release candidate for version 1.18. If no major bugs are found in release candidate 1, Mojang will deliver it as the 1.18 update.

Players can download release candidate 1 using the official Minecraft launcher. Downloading release candidates is the same as downloading snapshots or pre-releases. Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1:

Open Minecraft launcher. Players without Minecraft can download it from here. After downloading, install the launcher. After the launcher opens, players will see the Play tab. Go to the Installation tab. In the Installation tab, players will have to enable snapshots. After enabling snapshots, create a new installation. While creating a new installation, select release candidate 1 as the version and create the profile. Switch to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile. Click on the PLAY button to download and install release candidate 1.

After the installation process is complete, players can play Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1. It has all the features and changes coming in the official update.

Change and bug fix in release candidate 1

slicedlime @slicedlime It is now time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18. If no further critical issues are found, no further changes will be made before the release: minecraft.net/article/minecr… It is now time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18. If no further critical issues are found, no further changes will be made before the release: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Since most bugs were fixed in pre-releases, release candidate 1 didn't have a lot of changes or bug fixes.

Technical change in 1.18 release candidate 1

The size limit for server resource packs is now increased to 250MB. Earlier, it was 100 MB.

Bugfix in 1.18 release candidate 1

A bug is now fixed that caused a memory leak when passing through blocks in spectator mode.

That's it. If no new issues are discovered, Mojang will launch release candidate1 as the official Minecraft 1.18 update. Otherwise, players can expect another release candidate before November 30.

