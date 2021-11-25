Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

After releasing quite a few Minecraft 1.18 snapshots and pre-releases, the developers have finally released the first Minecraft 1.18 release candidate. It can be installed and played on all devices with a Minecraft launcher present. To get the release candidate, players need to enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

The developers have said that this could be the first and last release candidate for Minecraft 1.18. Unless they encounter significant issues, they will be making no further changes to the game before release.

slicedlime @slicedlime It is now time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18. If no further critical issues are found, no further changes will be made before the release: minecraft.net/article/minecr… It is now time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18. If no further critical issues are found, no further changes will be made before the release: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1 detailed

This Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1 is relatively small and only brings one technical change and one bug fix.

Technical change made in Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1

The server resource pack's size limit has been increased from 100 MB to 250 MB.

Bug fixed in Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 1

Memory leak caused when players would move through blocks in spectator mode.

Main features in the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2

New caves in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Announced last year, the new cave and mountain biomes are finally coming to Minecraft with this update. Six new mountain biomes and two new cave biomes will be a part of this patch.

Along with these world generation features, the world height has been increased both upwards and downwards. The new world height is 384 blocks, with Y 320 being the limit upwards and -64 downwards. Mountains can rarely be as tall as 250 blocks or more, and caves can generate till Y -59.

Features that aren't present in Minecraft 1.18

The warden (Image via Mojang)

A few of the features showcased last year at Minecraft Live 2020 have sadly been removed.

Here's a list of everything that didn't make it to the Minecraft 1.18 update:

Deep dark caves

Warden

Sculk blocks

Bundles

Archeology

Goat horns

Players will get to see these features in the Minecraft 1.19 update that will come out next year.

When will the update be available?

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A little over a week ago, it was announced that the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2 will be released on November 30, 2021. If all goes well and the developers do not encounter any major issues, it will be released on time for all devices that can run Bedrock or Java Edition.

Edited by Danyal Arabi