Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 8 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

As the Minecraft 1.18 update's release date gets closer, more and more pre-releases are being pushed out. The eighth Minecraft 1.18 pre-release has been released. Players with the official launcher installed can get this update by enabling snapshots in the Installations tab.

Like the seventh pre-release, this one is a small snapshot as well. Interested readers can check out what was fixed in the previous pre-release from here. Pre-release 8 doesn't come with any new changes, and only six bugs have been fixed in it.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 8

Fixes made in this pre-release snapshot

slicedlime @slicedlime Here's pre-release 8 for Minecraft 1.18, fixing even more crashes and bugs! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Here's pre-release 8 for Minecraft 1.18, fixing even more crashes and bugs! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Though only six bugs are fixed in this pre-release snapshot, a few of them are crucial fixes that will keep the game from crashing or freezing.

Here's a list of every bug that has been fixed in Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 8:

An error printed in the game log when traveling through a Nether portal whilst eating.

Baby villagers still being attacked by Ravagers in Java Edition (Parity issue).

When upgrading from version 1.12.2 to 1.18 pre-release 5, the game would crash without crash logs.

Crash: java.lang.NullPointerException: Cannot invoke “it.unimi.dsi.fastutil.objects.ObjectSet.remove(Object)” because “$$4” is null.

When upgrading from version 1.12.2 to version 1.18 pre-release 5, the game would freeze without crash logs.

Phantoms no longer scared of cats.

Crash after respawning.

slicedlime @slicedlime No updates to the vanilla world generation resources in this pre-release. No updates to the vanilla world generation resources in this pre-release.

When will the Minecraft 1.18 update be released?

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

About a week ago, the developers announced the release date. The Minecraft 1.18 update will be out on November 30, 2021.

It will come out at once for all devices and consoles that support Minecraft Bedrock or Java Edition.

What is new in the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update?

The lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, the Minecraft 1.18 update is all about the caves and the mountains generated in the game. Since they have been the same for a very long time, new biomes for mountains and caves are being introduced.

Here are all the mountain and cave biomes coming in this update:

Mountain biomes: Frozen peaks, jagged peaks, stony peaks, snowy slopes, meadows, and groves.

Cave biomes: Lush caves and dripstone caves.

Along with the new caves, the world height is being increased, and a few new advancements are being added.

