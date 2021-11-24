Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 Java Edition download date, details, and more

The second Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is less than a week away and player's are gearing up for all the changes it will bring. The developers have already started pushing out pre-releases and will begin sending out release candidates shortly.

This is one of the biggest updates to the game, adding a bunch of world-generation features such as new biomes. Most of the features in this update have been confirmed, and big changes are unlikely to be made to them since the update date is close.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 details

When will it be released?

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

If all goes well, the Minecraft 1.18 update will come out on November 30, 2021. It should come out at the same time for both Java and Bedrock Edition. Here's a list of all the devices on which Minecraft 1.18 will be available:

Java Edition:

Windows

macOS

Linux

Bedrock Edition:

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

iOS

Android

Windows 10

Windows 11

How to download the Minecraft 1.18 update once it releases

The Minecraft 1.18 Java Edition update can be installed on all devices with the official Minecraft launcher installed. Players can follow these steps to get the update:

Step 1: Launch the Minecraft launcher. (Players need to be logged in to the Mojang account they used to purchase Minecraft)

Step 2: The installed version will appear on the bottom left. Click on it and select "Latest release".

Step 3: Click on play. The launcher will then start downloading the update and installing it.

New features

New mountain biome in Caves & Cliffs part 2 (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.18, players will get to see amazing new terrain generation and biomes. While the levels at which ores generate are being modified, mountains will also be significantly taller than they currently are. Caves will now be deeper as well, making the underground a lot more daunting.

New music is being introduced and a new music disc named "Otherside" can also be found inside the chests of dungeons and strongholds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sadly, the deep dark cave and all its features are no longer a part of Minecraft 1.18. The developers will be releasing those features with the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi