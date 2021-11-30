How to download Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 4 for Java Edition

In the history of Minecraft, players have seen many major updates bringing new features or revamping old ones. However, none ever matched the scale of Minecraft 1.18 update.

Even players didn't expect Mojang to make such drastic changes to the Overworld. Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will transform the Overworld by adding huge mountains and deep caves.

slicedlime @slicedlime 4-leaf clovers bring luck, right? What about 4-Release Candidates? Let's try that out! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… 4-leaf clovers bring luck, right? What about 4-Release Candidates? Let's try that out! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Due to the update's immense size, developers also had a whole lot of bugs to fix. Many were addressed in the pre-release phase of Minecraft 1.18. The few critical ones that made their way into release candidates have also been fixed. Mojang has provided the fourth release candidate to solve an issue related to coal ore.

Release candidate 4 for Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, is on its way to being available for download on both editions. While most Bedrock developments happen behind the curtain, Java modifications are visible to players as developers release snapshots and other test versions.

Minecraft 1.18 update is officially announced to release on 30 November 2021. Even a day before the update, developers have provided another release candidate. Interested players can follow the following steps to download release candidate 4:

Open Minecraft launcher. Players can download the official launcher from here. After the Minecraft launcher opens, players will see the Play tab. Go to the Installations tab available on the right side to Play tab. In the Installations tab, players will have to enable snapshots under VERSIONS. After enabling snapshots, make a new installation. While creating the new profile, select release candidate 4 as the version. After creating a new profile, go back to the Play tab. Select the newly installed profile and hit the PLAY button to download the required files for release candidate 4.

Release candidate 4 fixes an issue pertaining to coal ore generation in the Overworld. Minecraft gameplay developer Henrik Kniberg found this bug while testing ore distribution.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg Worked on a script today to automate the ore distribution pic. Was debugging cuz it seemed to draw coal distribution wrong. Turned out it wasn't a bug in the script, it was a bug in the actual coal distribution! Lucky the release isn't until tomorrow :) minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Worked on a script today to automate the ore distribution pic. Was debugging cuz it seemed to draw coal distribution wrong. Turned out it wasn't a bug in the script, it was a bug in the actual coal distribution! Lucky the release isn't until tomorrow :) minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Release candidate 4 features only one fix:

It fixes an issue that led to a decrease in coal ore distribution.

Anyway, the Minecraft 1.18 update is now over. Players will get to update their old worlds to the 1.18 version or create a new profile to get beautiful mountains at spawn.

