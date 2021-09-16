How to download Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w37a for Java Edition

Mojang has finally released the first snapshot for Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. After launching the 1.17 update, developers released experimental snapshots to test and improve the new world generation planned for the upcoming update.

After seven experimental snapshots, both developers and fans are somewhat satisfied with the current state of world generation. However, there are some performance issues that developers will fix in the future snapshots.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w37a adds all the world generation features to the regular snapshots. Developers have added new caves, mountains, and changes to the overall terrain generation, ores, and many more.

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w37a

Players are happy to get the first snapshot for the much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. With regular snapshots, players won't have to worry about manual installation like they had to do when installing experimental snapshots.

Masonrygirl @Masonrygirl1 @Luix2469 This is the “actual” snapshot, I believe. They have ironed out/gotten the feedback they need from the “experimental” snapshots and now they are ready to put them into the snapshots leading up to release. @Luix2469 This is the “actual” snapshot, I believe. They have ironed out/gotten the feedback they need from the “experimental” snapshots and now they are ready to put them into the snapshots leading up to release.

Players can follow these steps to install and download the recently released 1.18 snapshot 21w37a,

Open Minecraft launcher. If not already installed, players can download the launcher from here. Go to the "Installations" tab from the main screen. Enable snapshots under the VERSIONS option. After that, make a new installation and select 21w37a as the version to install the latest snapshot. Click on Create. Then, go to the Play tab, select 21w37, and hit the play button to enjoy the first 1.18 snapshot.

Please note that old worlds cannot be played on this snapshot. Minecraft developers are still working on a way to move older worlds to the latest version. To try the experimental features, players will have to create a new world for testing the world generation features.

Minecraft 1.18 update is definitely the biggest update in the game's history. Mojang is increasing the overworld build limit by 50%. Caves will generate deep down to Y -59, whereas mountains will reach an astounding height of Y 260. Loading so many blocks at a time can put too much stress and cause performance issues.

Due to this, developers are also prioritizing the game's performance. The latest snapshot can still have huge lag spikes. In upcoming snapshots, players may find some much-needed performance improvements.

Mojang has asked players to fill this survey form and share their experience on the new snapshot. Players who will test beta versions or snapshots are encouraged to fill out the form and help Mojang make 1.18 a spectacular update.

