How to download Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w38a for Java Edition

This week's Minecraft snapshot got delayed by a day. Nevertheless, the second snapshot for Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is now released. Snapshot 21w38a brings some quality of life changes and fixes a lot of bugs found in previous snapshots.

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w38a re-introduces diagnostic tracking, which was earlier removed in 2018. This will help Mojang to learn more about the players and improve the game performance accordingly.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl A particularly soft snapshot is now being released. Enjoy snapshot 21w38a! minecraft.net/article/minecr… A particularly soft snapshot is now being released. Enjoy snapshot 21w38a! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

As Caves and Cliffs Part 2 renovates the Overworld on an unbelievable scale, many players have reported performance issues. With telemetry, developers will identify the core issues regarding performance and fix them.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w38a

Players can help Mojang create a spectacular Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update by playing the latest snapshot. Unlike the tedious installation process for experimental snapshots, installing snapshots is pretty easy to do.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshots are available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. To install Minecraft Snapshot 21w38a, players will just need the official Minecraft launcher.

Download latest Minecraft 21w38a snapshot

Players can follow these steps to play the latest Minecraft snapshot:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, download the installer from here.

Go to the Installation tab.

Next, players will have to enable Snapshot found under VERSIONS in the Installations tab.

Click on the New Installation button. Under versions, players will have to select 21w38a.

Click on Create to make a new profile with Snapshot version 21w38a.

Go to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile to play the new Minecraft 1.18 snapshot.

Like the first snapshot, players cannot access older worlds in 21w38a. Players wanting to test the new 1.18 features are advised to create a new world in Minecraft. Don't worry if it takes too long to save or load a world, as the snapshot has performance issues.

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing Minecraft Snapshot 21w38a, adding Strongholds 😏 We heard you really wanted them! It's also full of performance improvements, tweaks and bug fixes. Check it out! minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing Minecraft Snapshot 21w38a, adding Strongholds 😏 We heard you really wanted them! It's also full of performance improvements, tweaks and bug fixes. Check it out! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Major features

Here are some significant features and changes in the latest Minecraft snapshot:

Also Read

Simulation Distance setting to improve the game performance.

No more speed reduction when a player touches a block instead of slowing down.

Ore distribution improved for cropper and lapis lazuli.

Simulation distance setting added to improve performance.

The maximum amount of background threads increased.

In every snapshot, Mojang tries to fix bugs discovered in previous snapshots and official versions. Last week's snapshot had a major bug due to which no stronghold would generate in Minecraft. This and many other bugs have been fixed in the 21w38a snapshot.

Faster than Dream's speedruns, Like & Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page!

Edited by R. Elahi