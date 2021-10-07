How to download Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w40a for Java Edition

Mojang delivered the Bedrock beta on Wednesday, but the Minecraft 1.18 Java snapshot arrived a day later than scheduled this week. Regardless of the delay, the fourth 1.18 snapshot has finally been released and it brings many tweaks.

Towards the end of 2021, Mojang is planning to release the second part of their ambitious Caves and Cliffs update. The upcoming 1.18 update will change Minecraft like never before. It will add many massive world generation features like cave biomes, mountain biomes, noise caves, height limit changes, etc.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg A lot of people have asked for bigger biomes, so we went ahead and doubled the size of most biomes on average. Let us know what you think! Also did a bunch of other tweaks. minecraft.net/en-us/article/… A lot of people have asked for bigger biomes, so we went ahead and doubled the size of most biomes on average. Let us know what you think! Also did a bunch of other tweaks. minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w40a brings tweaks and changes to mob spawning, ore distribution, aquifers, world generation, and so on. Players can download the latest snapshot and experience all the new changes right now.

Steps to download the latest Minecraft 1.18 snapshot

Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w40a:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, get it from here. After it opens, players will see the Play tab. Switch over to the Installations tab. Under VERSIONS, select Snapshot. Next, click on the New Installation button. Select version Snapshot 21w40a and create a new profile. Go to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile. Hit the PLAY button and wait for the launcher to download the snapshot.

Since the last snapshot, players can move their 1.17 worlds to 1.18 snapshot. The same is possible in snapshot 21w40a as well but it is not recommended to do so. However, if somebody still wants to move their world, they are advised to create a backup.

Before any Minecraft update, developers release snapshots with upcoming features and changes. Players can download these snapshots to test new game content and share their feedback.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshots are simple to install, unlike the tedious process for installing experimental snapshots released after the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. Minecraft 1.18 snapshots are available for all devices supporting Java Edition, i.e., Windows, Linux and macOS.

Major tweaks, features, and changes

Snapshot 21w40a has a long list of changes, tweaks, and bug fixes. Here are some of the significant changes in the latest snapshot:

World generation tweaks

Changes to biome size

Copper ore now drops 2-5 raw copper, instead of 2-3.

Axolotls will spawn only above clay in water inside lush caves.

Glow squids will now only spawn below Y level 30.

New ore distribution.

Along with these, there were many bug fixes and technical changes. Interested players can read the patch notes to learn more about snapshot 21w40a.

