Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w40a for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The 1.18 snapshot for Minecraft was delayed by a day due to technical issues, but it is finally here. Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w40a is now available for download on all computers running the Java Edition launcher.

Changes have once again been made to mob spawning, world generation, and copper ore height. A ton of bugs present from the previous snapshot have been fixed and the names of a few biomes have been changed.

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w40a

Changes made in Snapshot 21w40a

World generation has once again been tweaked.

When mined by the player, copper ores will drop 2-3 raw copper items. Before, they used to drop 2-3 items only.

Players can convert a block of copper to four cut copper in a stonecutter.

A handful of biome variants with different shapes but similar sizes have been merged into one since the shape is now controlled independently.

Some biome names have been renamed.

World Generation

The developers have updated ore distribution to make branch mining more rewarding for the players. They have added more exposed diamond ores, increased the height of iron ore (now generates above 80 and added extra gold ores below height -48.

Non-cave biomes no longer change with altitude.

The relative size of some biomes has been tweaked to match Minecraft 1.17 a bit closer.

The average size of most biomes has been increased.

Some aquifer issues have been fixed.

The frequency of underwater magma has been slightly increased.

More dungeons can be found, significantly below height 0.

Gravel now generates below height 0

Villages are slightly more spread out.

Water lake features have been removed. Aquifers provide local water levels.

Mob spawning

Axolotls can now only spawn in water above clay blocks in the lush caves.

Glowsquids now only spawn in water blocks, under a height of 30.

Cod, Salmon, Pufferfish, Tropical Fish, Squid, and Dolphins now only spawn in water from height 50 to 64.

Tropical Fish now also spawn in lush caves at any height.

Zombies in Minecraft once again spawn in dripstone caves. Drowneds can also spawn there.

Goats no longer spawn in stony peaks.

New biome names

Shattered savanna to Windswept savanna.

Lofty peaks to Jagged peaks.

Stone shore to Stony shore.

Jungle edge to Sparse jungle.

Tall birch forest to Old growth birch forest.

Giant tree taiga to Old growth pine taiga.

Giant spruce taiga to Old growth spruce taiga.

Wooded mountains to Windswept forest.

Gravelly hills to Windswept gravelly hills.

Snowcapped peaks to Frozen peaks.

Extreme hills to Windswept hills.

It is recommended that players create a backup of their old worlds before playing them on the snapshot. Interested readers can check out the technical changes from the official Minecraft article.

