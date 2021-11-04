How to download Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w44a for Java Edition

It's once again Wednesday, which means Mojang has released a new Minecraft snapshot. This week's Java snapshot finally adds the much-awaited cave generation under existing chunks of the old world.

In Minecraft snapshot 21w44a, players can load the old 1.17 worlds and discover new cave biomes below the old chunks. This feature has been available in Bedrock betas for a few weeks now.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz



But yes, in the mean time, here's a snapshot to test out exactly that! slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing snapshot 21w44a, with cave generation below upgraded chunks and improvements to the simulation distance setting... and more! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing snapshot 21w44a, with cave generation below upgraded chunks and improvements to the simulation distance setting... and more! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… On release, I cannot wait for players who haven't played snapshots yet to dig underneath their old worlds where bedrock used to be. I hope it's gonna be a magical experience!But yes, in the mean time, here's a snapshot to test out exactly that! twitter.com/slicedlime/sta… On release, I cannot wait for players who haven't played snapshots yet to dig underneath their old worlds where bedrock used to be. I hope it's gonna be a magical experience!But yes, in the mean time, here's a snapshot to test out exactly that! twitter.com/slicedlime/sta…

Finally, Java players can also look at how the 1.18 caves will generate in the already existing chunks. Interested players can download snapshot 21w44a to discover all the new changes and features from this snapshot.

Downloading Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w44a

Downloading and installing snapshots are a lot easier when compared to Bedrock beta versions. Unlike betas, there is no need for beta registration. Players can directly download snapshots and test the upcoming features revealed for the next Minecraft.

To download Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w44a, players will only need the official launcher. Here are the steps to install the latest Minecraft snapshot 21w44a:

Open Minecraft launcher. If the launcher is not downloaded, players can download it from here. Go to the "Installations" tab. It is available right next to the "Play" tab. In the Installations tab, enable snapshots under VERSIONS. Create a new installation. Select snapshot 21w44a and create a profile. Go to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile. Click on PLAY to download and install snapshot 21w44a.

Players can play their 1.17 worlds on snapshot 21w44a, but they are advised to back up their world. Snapshots are still in the development stage, which means they can corrupt files.

It is best to stay on the safe side while testing new features in snapshots. Speaking of new features, here are some significant changes and additions in snapshot 21w44a.

Major features and changes in snapshot 21w44a

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing snapshot 21w44a, with cave generation below upgraded chunks and improvements to the simulation distance setting... and more! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing snapshot 21w44a, with cave generation below upgraded chunks and improvements to the simulation distance setting... and more! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Caves now generate below Y level 0 in already existing chunks.

Sleeping resets weather only if it is raining.

Simulation distance now also affects blocks and fluids.

Entity collisions optimized for better performance.

Along with these, there are a few technical features as well. Mojang has also fixed a long list of bugs and issues in snapshot 21w44a.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the past few snapshots, players have discovered bugs related to various mobs, dripstone generation, biomes, etc. Many of these have been addressed in the latest snapshot. Interested players can read the official patch notes for more information.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar