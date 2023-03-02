How to download Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 3

Minecraft version 1.19.4 is quickly approaching, and Mojang has released a sequence of pre-releases for Java Edition in the lead-up. For the most part, these pre-release snapshots have fixed bugs, but some have also made small changes to in-game models and appearances based on community feedback.

The latest update to Minecraft is 1.19.4 pre-release 3. This snapshot includes bug fixes as well as changes to the appearance of potions and tipped arrows, which have been recolored. Decorative pots have also been adjusted when using archer pattern pottery shards. Additionally, you can now use the keyboard shortcut F3 + S to dump your texture atlases into a debug folder.

If Minecraft fans want to access this new pre-release, they can do so quite easily using the official game launcher.

How to update Minecraft: Java Edition to version 1.19.4 pre-release 3

Thanks to the official game launcher for PC, fans can easily and quickly access new Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews. With just a few clicks, you can immediately download and play the latest experimental versions of the game without needing to worry about updating .jar files or moving them to the appropriate folders. The launcher even keeps the latest snapshot up to date to ensure you don't miss out on new releases.

How to play Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 3 via the PC launcher

If you haven't already, download and install the official launcher. The installation package can be found at Minecraft.net. Once you have the launcher installed, open it. Select Java Edition from the column to the left of the application window. To the left of the green Install/Play button, you'll notice a small icon that reads Latest Release by default. Click this icon to bring up a dropdown menu. Select Latest Snapshot from the dropdown menu. At the moment, the snapshot should read 1.19.4-pre3 underneath it. Press the Install or Play button. The necessary asset files will begin downloading, and Minecraft: Java Edition will open soon after.

Keep in mind that although this method can be used to access the 1.19.4 pre-release 3, it can also be applied to all future Java Edition snapshots that are released. Simply select the latest snapshot from the dropdown menu and press Play. If you'd like to play previous snapshots or stable versions of the game, you can even select the Installations tab from the top of the game's cover art and create a new folder running a specific version of the game from the past.

The process for playing the latest versions of Bedrock Edition is relatively similar, though you will have to install the Bedrock Preview instead. It's worth noting that Bedrock doesn't typically update as frequently to keep up with Java Edition snapshots, so the wait for new Bedrock previews can sometimes be a bit longer compared to diving into sequential Java Edition snapshots.

