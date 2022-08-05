How to download Minecraft 1.19 maps

While Minecraft's automatically-generated and seeded worlds are enjoyable, it's also possible for players to download maps created by the community.

These maps come in different forms, from survival spawns and adventure maps to horror and minigame maps.

While there are a huge number of maps to access, downloading and installing them can require a different approach, depending on the edition of the game being played.

Java Edition typically requires a little know-how with files to install maps. Meanwhile, Bedrock Edition follows a similar method to Java while also having access to the in-game marketplace.

A step-by-step guide to downloading and installing maps on each edition of Minecraft

Downloading and installing maps can be tricky for the uninitiated, but it's not too tricky once players figure things out. With just a few clicks and a little patience, players should be able to open up their new map and play alone or with friends.

Players should keep in mind that when it comes to Bedrock Edition, the download process can be somewhat different based on the platform the game is being played on. With that said, players on the Windows 10 or mobile versions of the game will have file access that console players may not.

Steps to download/install maps for Java Edition

Download a map file from a website such as Planet Minecraft. The majority of these maps will be saved to your disk as an .rar or .zip file. Extract the archive file using a program such as Winrar or 7Zip. Some Windows platforms also have the ability to extract .rar or .zip files without extra software. Mac users will want to use the Archive Utility function as an alternative but will still need third-party software to extract .rar files. Once players have extracted the file archive, they'll want to locate their saves folder. For Windows users, the saves file can be found within their appdata folder and then their .minecraft folder. Players can find the folder easily by opening the command prompt and entering %appdata%\.minecraft\saves. On Mac platforms, players can find their saves folder at ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft/saves. This file path can be entered from Finder. With the saves folder open, simply copy and paste or drag and drop the extracted map files into the saves folder. The map files will need to be in their own folder before they're placed in the save folder. However, most game maps are already placed in a folder when extracted from the archive, making installing them easy.

Steps to download/Install maps for Bedrock Edition (Windows 10)

As previously stated, download the desired map and ensure that it is compatible with Bedrock Edition. Extract the archive file with a program like 7Zip. Place the extracted folder and files in your saves folder. Players can easily find the Windows 10 filepath by opening their command prompt and entering %localappdata%\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang\minecraftWorlds.

Steps to download/Install maps for Bedrock Edition (Android/iOS)

Like previous methods, download the Minecraft maps you'd like to play. Install or open a file management app such as iExplorer or ASTRO File Manager. Some Android operating systems may have a built-in file explorer app that works. From the file explorer, copy or cut the archive file containing the maps. Paste the archive file into the player's world saves folder. This folder should be located somewhere along the file path of either Documents > games > com.mojang or just games > com.mojang by default.

Once the files have been appropriately installed, players should be able to open the game and find their new map files accessible from the main menu. They can then enter world creation and find the map.

Java Edition players will notice they have a new save file that wasn't there previously, allowing them to dive right in.

Bedrock Edition players will be able to create a new world and select a map from a menu of downloaded maps.

